Dubuque, IA

biztimes.biz

Long-ago school in Dubuque to feature revamped apartments

Lloyd Singletary will be among panelists featured at the “Let’s talk about housing” event today presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The event will be the first in a series of community conversations. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m....
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property

A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good

Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer

A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested after 18-month investigation into homicide in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an 18-month investigation, Clinton Police have arrested two individuals in relation to a homicide. The homicide occurred in the 800 block of Gateway Ave back in February 2021. A press release at the time of the incident stated that at approximately 10:20 a.m., the Clinton...
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting

Bettendorf Police arrested a Davenport man for sexually abusing a child around ten years ago. Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say. A Davenport man and two teens were arrested after police say they threw an incendiary device into a house in July. Visit Quad Cities...
CLINTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Inmate Serving 57-Year Term For Killing Now Accused Of Attack Inside Linn County Jail

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — An inmate serving a 57-year term for his part in a killing is now accused of attacking another inmate inside the Linn County Jail. Johnny Church is charged with willful injury resulting in serious injury and tampering with a witness or juror. Church changed his name from Drew Blahnik after his sentencing. He was behind bars for his involvement in the 2018 killing of Chris Bagley. This latest attack took place inside a cellblock bathroom last May.
LINN COUNTY, IA

