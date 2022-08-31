ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US News and World Report

Britain Reports Heavy Fighting in Southern Ukraine

(Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. On Sept. 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, called the "Vostok" (East) exercises...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russian Diaspora in Germany Holds Rare Rally Against Sanctions

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters marched in the western city of Cologne on Sunday to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow invaded its neighbour earlier this year. The rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by...
PROTESTS
#Ukraine War#Politics#Fire#Working In War Zone#Ukrainian#Reuters#Russian#Kremlin
US News and World Report

Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry

(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say

AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

FBI Found More Than 11,000 Government Records at Trump's Florida Home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as 48 empty folders labeled as "classified," according to court records that were unsealed on Friday. The unsealing by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

'The chickens have come home to roost for Donald Trump'

Mom Stuns Specialists By Removing Her Wrinkles With This Tip. If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have. No Install. NewRetirement /. SPONSORED. How Much...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Palestinians Fire on Bus With Israeli Troops in West Bank, 6 Hurt

JORDAN VALLEY, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinians fired on an Israeli bus on a desert highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli military authorities and medics said, wounding five soldiers and the driver in an attack that suggested violence may be spiralling anew. The incident, in which authorities...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Discusses Urgent Aid, Russia Sanctions With EU Chief

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had called on the EU to urgently allocate its next round of aid to Ukraine and pressed for a new wave of sanctions on Russia in a phone call with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Discussed the allocation...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Pope Dissolves Knights of Malta Leadership, Issues New Constitution

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master. The change, which the pope issued in a decree, came after five...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Foiled Ukrainian Attempt to Seize Nuclear Plant

(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night, Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Saturday. The ministry said a Ukrainian naval force of more than 250 troops attempted to land on the coast of a...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Clashes Rock Outskirts of Libyan Capital

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan armed factions fought in the western outskirts of Tripoli late on Friday and early Saturday as forces aligned with Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's government further consolidated their control over the capital. Fighting took place in Warshafala, a district west of Tripoli that has been the site of repeated...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says Two Chinese Fighters Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Two Chinese fighter jets crossed on Sunday the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
MILITARY

