Several condos and co-ops burglarized in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

Tarrytown police are warning residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow that there were several homes broken into on Monday night.

Police say at least one person burglarized and attempted to burglarize numerous condominiums and co-op complexes between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

They are investigating two burglaries, an attempted burglary and a fourth incident.

The two burglaries occurred at 300 South Broadway and 45 Hudson View Way.

In some cases, residents were home but were not hurt.

They are telling people to keep doors and windows locked and call the police if they see anything suspicious.

The nonemergency number is 914-631-5544. Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.