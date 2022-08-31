Read full article on original website
BBC
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
BBC
Cyrus Mistry: Billionaire former Tata chairman dies in car crash
India's prime minister has described the death of the billionaire former chairman of Tata, the country's largest conglomerate, as a "big loss" for the business world. Cyrus Mistry died on Sunday in a road accident while travelling to Mumbai. One other person was killed and two more passengers were injured,...
BBC
Pilot scheme to help rough sleepers in West Midlands extended
A pilot project where rough sleepers with complex needs are given long-term housing is being extended. More than £2m will be invested in the Housing First scheme in the West Midlands over the next two years, the government said. The funding is part of a national strategy that aims...
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
BBC
HMS Prince of Wales: Fleet flagship likely to take on US trip
HMS Queen Elizabeth is likely to head to the US coast to stand in for HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down. The carrier had to return shortly after setting sail for training exercises from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday. The warship had been on its way to the...
BBC
Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest executives must appear at inquest
A coroner has ruled that tech giant Meta must send a senior executive from the US to give evidence at the inquest into the death of Molly Russell. The 14-year-old killed herself in 2017 after seeing graphic images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram and Pinterest. Meta, which owns Instagram,...
BBC
Dr Andrew Samuel: Colleagues pay tribute to 'important figure'
A man who went missing at sea off the west coast of Scotland has been hailed by colleagues as an "important and influential figure" at his university. Dr Andrew Samuel, a sociology lecturer at Abertay University, was last seen off Kinloch on Rum at about midnight on Tuesday. Police confirmed...
