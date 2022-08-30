Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms Friday
FRIDAY MORNING: Scattered showers across western Arkansas will gradually move into central Arkansas Friday morning. These will be off and on with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Eastern parts of the state remain partly cloudy and mostly dry. Temperatures will reach the low-80s by midday. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: A few areas...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain chances remain over Labor Day Weekend
TONIGHT: Clouds will gradually increase tonight and some showers will be possible as a stationary front hangs around central Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s the majority of the night and drop to the low 70s near sunrise. SATURDAY: More sunshine is expected later in the day Saturday...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Increasing clouds and a few showers Thursday
THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with a slight increase in cloud coverage and less humid air. A few early morning showers are possible in far southwest Arkansas. Otherwise, we’ll be dry with temperatures reaching the mid-80s by midday. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures still climb into the upper 80s to...
Public options for dove season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Dove hunters searching for a place to hunt still have a few days to scout some fields for opening weekend, but the clock is ticking. In case you haven’t been able to find a location through private fields, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission prepares a few locations on public land for hunters who want to enjoy a first shot at the season.
