ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
Charleston City Paper

10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston

Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New Charleston building with restaurant and living space proposed

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. 3-story structure planned on Charleston peninsula. A new three-story building is being proposed on an empty corner lot...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Restaurant Week Returns – September 8-18, 2022

Charleston Restaurant Week returns to the Lowcountry from September 8 – 18, 2022. The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for September 8-18 2022! This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It is an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

3rd Annual Recovery Jam Announces Grammy-Nominated Headliner

Tickets are now on sale for the 3rd Annual Recovery Jam, a benefit concert and artist’s gallery to raise funds for Lowcountry recovery programs and to celebrate local artists in active, self-supporting recovery. The event will be held on at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club on Saturday, October 1st starting at 5 pm.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest happening this weekend

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your dancing shoes for three days of beach music and shag dancing on Edisto Beach. The Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest promise entertainment by “top beach bands and best shaggers in the southeast,” including Band of Oz, The Entertainers, Shag Doctorz, and special appearances by “Elvis.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Vassar
Person
Chris Distefano
Person
Jimmie Vaughan
Person
Christopher Cross
Person
Colbie Caillat
Person
Amos Lee
Person
Ann Wilson
Person
Andy Mckee
Person
Chris Isaak
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Movie Theater#Art#Ballroom#Riviera Theater#Wallflowers#The Charleston Place#Live Nation
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired

When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston

The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Fish & Chippy Opens on September 8th in Mt. Pleasant

The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant serving authentic British fish and chips and local craft beers, will opens its doors in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, September 8th. The concept is located at 565 Belle Station Blvd. The restaurant is co-owned by Galen Le Cheminant, a British expat, and Babak Bryan,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy