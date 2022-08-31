Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
holycitysinner.com
“New Dive Bar Experience” to Open in Mynt’s Former Home
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience,” is coming to downtown Charleston in October. According to social media posts from the new venture, the concept will be located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
Charleston City Paper
10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston
Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
The Post and Courier
New Charleston building with restaurant and living space proposed
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. 3-story structure planned on Charleston peninsula. A new three-story building is being proposed on an empty corner lot...
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We made it to the Labor Day weekend! If you’ll be in town and need some plans, check out this list to see what to do in the next few days! Lowcountry Jazz Festival Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Charleston’s popular Lowcountry Jazz Festival is back! Taking place […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Restaurant Week Returns – September 8-18, 2022
Charleston Restaurant Week returns to the Lowcountry from September 8 – 18, 2022. The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for September 8-18 2022! This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It is an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
holycitysinner.com
3rd Annual Recovery Jam Announces Grammy-Nominated Headliner
Tickets are now on sale for the 3rd Annual Recovery Jam, a benefit concert and artist’s gallery to raise funds for Lowcountry recovery programs and to celebrate local artists in active, self-supporting recovery. The event will be held on at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club on Saturday, October 1st starting at 5 pm.
counton2.com
Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest happening this weekend
EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your dancing shoes for three days of beach music and shag dancing on Edisto Beach. The Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest promise entertainment by “top beach bands and best shaggers in the southeast,” including Band of Oz, The Entertainers, Shag Doctorz, and special appearances by “Elvis.”
The Post and Courier
Firefly Distillery set to host food truck festival, barbecue sauce competition
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. In addition to offering a wide range of craft spirits, Firefly Distillery has become a go-to venue for concerts and events since its 2020 opening.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
charlestonmag.com
Meet the husband-and-wife duo behind new Cannonborough-Elliotborough restaurant Vern’s
CM: You met in Charleston working at McCrady’s, right?. Exactly. We met in 2013. Dano had already been there [as chef de cuisine] for six years, and I was there [as bar manager] for three years more, until 2016. CM: That’s the year you decided to head west to...
abcnews4.com
Authentic British restaurant 'The Fish & Chippy' to open in Mount Pleasant on Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Frequenters of the Charleston-area restaurant scene will soon have a new place to enjoy. The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant featuring "authentic British fish 'n' chips and gourmet fare," will be opening its doors on Thursday, September 8 at 565 Belle Station Blvd., as reported by the Holy City Sinner.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired
When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America
Pure Wow found the ideal fall destination spots around the country, including this scenic city in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston
The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
North Charleston coffee shop among 100 best the United States, according to Yelp reviewers
Amend your bucket lists, coffee snobs.
Which popular local waterways to avoid during Labor Day weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We have reached the unofficial end of summer which means locals and vacationers alike are probably hoping for one last hurrah before the weather turns chilly. But, according to Charleston Waterkeeper, there are a handful of waterways you should avoid swimming in if headed out on Labor Day weekend. Out of 20 […]
5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
live5news.com
West Ashley neighbors concerned about flooding almost entering their homes
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors in a West Ashley community say they are frustrated and anxious after floodwater crept up to their homes, and a potential solution could be a few years away. Bennett Barton and Rachel Brunette said Thursday’s rainstorms flooded both the road and their backyards, almost...
holycitysinner.com
The Fish & Chippy Opens on September 8th in Mt. Pleasant
The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant serving authentic British fish and chips and local craft beers, will opens its doors in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, September 8th. The concept is located at 565 Belle Station Blvd. The restaurant is co-owned by Galen Le Cheminant, a British expat, and Babak Bryan,...
