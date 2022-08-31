Read full article on original website
Looking into the NC A&T and NCCU rivalry
15 years later: App State upsetting Michigan creates lifetime memories on, off the field. The Sept. 1, 2007, game against Michigan became one of the biggest upsets in college football history. Davidson College retiring NBA champ Stephen Curry's No. 30 jersey.
FFE Player Of The Week Behind Center At Cave Spring
North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One day after a special graduation ceremony and jersey retirement at Davidson College, NBA superstar Stephen Curry was given a key to the Queen City.
HBCU Livingstone College unveils new football field in Salisbury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With a ceremonial cut, Livingstone College unveiled its new stadium, complete with a new football field and track during the historic west end classic against Catawba College. Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony J. Davis says what better way to introduce the nearly $3 million in renovations […]
NC A&T takeaways from the Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC A&T couldn't stop NC Central QB Davius Richard in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. The post NC A&T takeaways from the Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
UNC Football’s Close Call with App State Causes Social Media Meltdown
As much action as was happening on the field between UNC and Appalachian State football Saturday afternoon, there was plenty of action on social media too. The Tar Heels eked out a 63-61 victory over the Mountaineers on the road in dramatic style. The game featured several touchdowns in the final minutes, as well as onside kicks, penalties and mistakes by both teams.
‘The family feud’: Aggie-Eagle Classic to take center stage in uptown for Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE — On Saturday night, North Carolina’s two largest historically Black universities will hit the gridiron for the 100th time in the annual Aggie-Eagle Classic and this year, the rivalry game will be played on Charlotte’s biggest stage. The Duke’s Mayo Classic is taking over uptown with...
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
Thousands to flock to Charlotte for Duke Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chats of "eagles soar” and “aggie pride” will ring out all over the Queen City this weekend as the two largest Historically Black Universities face off in their now century-long rivalry. North Carolina Central, located in Durham has the second largest enrollment of...
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street.
Salisbury, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Salisbury High School football team will have a game with East Rowan High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
‘I might have screamed’: Charlotte woman wins nearly $389K lottery prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman is celebrating with excitement after winning a $388,927 lottery jackpot last Friday, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Heather Malo, 48, won after buying her $1 Cash 5 ticket online. “When I saw how much it was, I might have screamed a little bit,” […]
These are the 68 best restaurants in North Carolina
The question on everyone's mind is where to go and get it, mindlessly googling phrases like "food near me" and scrolling through countless Yelp reviews until finding a satisfying option to quell our hunger.
Here’s everything being filmed in NC
(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a […]
61 Spectacular Things To Do In Charlotte This September
Welcome to September, the unofficial start of the autumn season. As hot and sweltering days change into crisp autumn nights, you can enjoy outdoor evenings and pumpkin spice everything, as well as catch some amazing cultural events in the city. If you didn’t take full advantage of all of Charlotte’s latest restaurants openings, you can use this guide to help you catch up, and if you’re looking for some family friendly events, we’ve got quite a few autumn-specific activities. This is your guide to 61 spectacular things to do in (and around) Charlotte this September.
11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte
Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Officers say they received the call around 9:50 p.m. on North King Street, between West Airline and West Rankin avenues.
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
New Zillow study shows now is the time to buy a home in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A new Zillow study shows that housing prices are slowly leveling out but homebuyers need to strike now, as expert says prices in and around the Queen City could be on their way back up. Reporter Erika Jackson spoke to Marine Corps veteran Shane Harden who said...
