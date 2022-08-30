Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
Hoos Look to Start on Good Note
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Saturday at Scott Stadium, head coach Tony Elliott won’t be the only one representing the University of Virginia in a football game for the first time. Others include the Cavaliers’ coordinators—Des Kitchings (offense), John Rudzinski (defense) and Keith Gaither (special teams)—and transfers Kam Butler, Paul Akere, Jack Camper, Devontae Davis, John Paul Flores, Chico Bennett Jr. and Daniel Sparks. Assistant coaches Curome Cox, Kevin Downing and Taylor Lamb are new too. And then there’s true freshman McKale Boley, who’s expected to start at offensive tackle for UVA in its 12:30 p.m. clash with Richmond.
virginiasports.com
Second-Half Goals Push No. 5 Virginia Past JMU
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (5-0-0) posted its fourth consecutive shutout on Thursday (Sept. 1) as the Cavaliers used a pair of second-half goals to defeat James Madison (3-1-1) by a score of 2-0 at Klöckner Stadium. GOALS. 47’ – UVA: Haley...
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Roll Past James Madison at Home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Powered by an electrifying offensive performance, Virginia (2-1-0) defeated James Madison (1-2-0) by a score of 3-0 to secure the team’s second consecutive victory Thursday night (Sept. 1) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 17’ – Virginia: Leo Afonso (Unassisted) 65’ – Virginia:...
virginiasports.com
No. 5 Virginia Kicks Off Doubleheader With JMU Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (4-0-0) continues play at home on Thursday, hosting JMU (3-0-1) in a 5 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. The match kicks off a doubleheader with the Virginia men’s team who will also play JMU following the women’s game.
virginiasports.com
Ally Kennedy Named Women’s Lacrosse Assistant Coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse head coach Julie Myers announced the addition of Ally Kennedy to her staff as an assistant coach. “I am thrilled to welcome Ally Kennedy to Virginia as part of our women’s lacrosse staff,” Myers said. “Ally is one of the top midfielders for the US National Team and has performed at the highest levels of the game. Her playing experience and youthful energy will be a true asset to the program. Ally will primarily work with our draw team and attackers. Her skillset will help us to generate fast-break opportunities, control the tempo of the game and win draws. We cannot wait to get started.”
