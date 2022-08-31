Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
live5news.com
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
abcnews4.com
$3 tickets celebrating Regal cinema day
Are you a movie fanatic? See any movie you'd like for just $3 at any Regal theatre. On Saturday, September 3, Regal and the Cinema Foundation are celebrating their National Cinema Day. The Charleston area has two Regal theatres available to you. -Regal Palmetto Grande in Mount Pleasant. -Regal Azalea...
charlestonmag.com
How a Charleston native and Jenkins Orphanage alum boosted the career of blues great Ethel Waters, and others
Reverend Daniel Jenkins founded Jenkins Orphanage to give African American children in need a home and a trade. Many went on to become distinguished jazz musicians. The calendar is studded with birthdays of Jenkins Orphanage musicians—those “graduates” from the local institution founded in 1891 by Reverend Daniel Jenkins dedicated to giving African American children in need a home and a trade—many of whom became distinguished jazz players. Cat Anderson and Jabbo Smith mastered the trumpet, and Freddie Green was matchless on the guitar. Equally important, but notably different, was pianist Thomas Henry Delaney, born in Charleston on September 14, 1889.
Charleston City Paper
10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston
Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Firefly Distillery set to host food truck festival, barbecue sauce competition
Pop-Up Picks is a recurring series in The Post and Courier’s Food Section that previews an upcoming pop-up breakfast, lunch or dinner and the chefs behind it. In addition to offering a wide range of craft spirits, Firefly Distillery has become a go-to venue for concerts and events since its 2020 opening.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston’s Riviera Theater enjoys new life
The once-dormant Riviera Theater is now in full swing as an entertainment venue, welcoming a slew of popular entertainers this year — Jewel in March, The Wallflowers in April, Ann Wilson and Colbie Caillat in June, Christopher Cross and Chris Isaak in August. The Riviera, a theater on lower...
holycitysinner.com
“New Dive Bar Experience” to Open in Mynt’s Former Home
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience,” is coming to downtown Charleston in October. According to social media posts from the new venture, the concept will be located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We made it to the Labor Day weekend! If you’ll be in town and need some plans, check out this list to see what to do in the next few days! Lowcountry Jazz Festival Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Charleston’s popular Lowcountry Jazz Festival is back! Taking place […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Where Honesty is the Priority Zip’s Kar Kare
With its signature mint green awning and vintage red and white sign, Zip’s Kar Kare on Coleman Boulevard is a charming reminder of a different era in Mount Pleasant history. The auto shop dates back to the 1920s, but despite its quaint facade, Zip’s is very much a modern and thriving auto repair business. In fact, it’s the oldest running garage in Mount Pleasant.
charlestonmag.com
A beloved Edisto resident shares her story, her culture, and her recipes in her best-selling debut cookbook, Gullah Geechee Home Cooking
“You want that deviled crab to be overflowing so it’s a real treat for guests,” Emily Meggett writes in her cookbook. Find signed copies of the New York Times best seller at Buxton Books. Eighty-nine-year old Emily Hutchinson Meggett is known as the matriarch of Edisto Island. When...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
The Post and Courier
Summerville rolls past Berkeley, 38-6
MONCKS CORNER — The 2022 Summerville High football team continued to flex some early season muscle on Friday night, improving to 2-0 with an impressive 38-6 win over longtime rival Berkeley at Bonner Stadium. Berkeley falls to 1-2 on the season with a second consecutive loss in a game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Broadwater Shrimp brings the fresh taste of the sea to the Upstate
For Jason Janson, starting a business in his early 40s, once his children had graduated, felt like a risk he could take. But on the flipside, there was no backup plan or option for failure. “This has to work,” he says. In mid-2021, Janson launched what he and his...
North Charleston coffee shop among 100 best the United States, according to Yelp reviewers
Amend your bucket lists, coffee snobs.
holycitysinner.com
The Fish & Chippy Opens on September 8th in Mt. Pleasant
The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant serving authentic British fish and chips and local craft beers, will opens its doors in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, September 8th. The concept is located at 565 Belle Station Blvd. The restaurant is co-owned by Galen Le Cheminant, a British expat, and Babak Bryan,...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in South Carolina.
South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America
Pure Wow found the ideal fall destination spots around the country, including this scenic city in South Carolina.
Charleston, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Georgetown High School football team will have a game with Philip Simmons High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
kiss951.com
South Carolina University Welcomes Largest Incoming Class in 6 Years
Back to school! One South Carolina university has welcomed its largest group of incoming freshmen in 6 years! That’s right, the school is getting big. Charleston Southern University in Charleston, SC just welcomed over 1,000 new students for their current fall semester. WCBD News 2 reports that this is...
The Post and Courier
87th edition of Summerville-Berkeley rivalry highlights high school schedule
The area’s longest-running high school football rivalry will reignite on Friday night as Summerville visits Berkeley in one of the Lowcountry’s top matchups this week. In 1923, Moncks Corner High played Summerville for the first time. Moncks Corner later became Berkeley High and the two programs have been competing ever since. The Sept. 2 game will mark the 87th meeting with Summerville holding a commanding 60-23 edge in wins. with three games ending in a tie.
Comments / 0