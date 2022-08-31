Reverend Daniel Jenkins founded Jenkins Orphanage to give African American children in need a home and a trade. Many went on to become distinguished jazz musicians. The calendar is studded with birthdays of Jenkins Orphanage musicians—those “graduates” from the local institution founded in 1891 by Reverend Daniel Jenkins dedicated to giving African American children in need a home and a trade—many of whom became distinguished jazz players. Cat Anderson and Jabbo Smith mastered the trumpet, and Freddie Green was matchless on the guitar. Equally important, but notably different, was pianist Thomas Henry Delaney, born in Charleston on September 14, 1889.

