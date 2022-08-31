ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
abcnews4.com

$3 tickets celebrating Regal cinema day

Are you a movie fanatic? See any movie you'd like for just $3 at any Regal theatre. On Saturday, September 3, Regal and the Cinema Foundation are celebrating their National Cinema Day. The Charleston area has two Regal theatres available to you. -Regal Palmetto Grande in Mount Pleasant. -Regal Azalea...
charlestonmag.com

How a Charleston native and Jenkins Orphanage alum boosted the career of blues great Ethel Waters, and others

Reverend Daniel Jenkins founded Jenkins Orphanage to give African American children in need a home and a trade. Many went on to become distinguished jazz musicians. The calendar is studded with birthdays of Jenkins Orphanage musicians—those “graduates” from the local institution founded in 1891 by Reverend Daniel Jenkins dedicated to giving African American children in need a home and a trade—many of whom became distinguished jazz players. Cat Anderson and Jabbo Smith mastered the trumpet, and Freddie Green was matchless on the guitar. Equally important, but notably different, was pianist Thomas Henry Delaney, born in Charleston on September 14, 1889.
Charleston City Paper

10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston

Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
Charleston City Paper

Charleston’s Riviera Theater enjoys new life

The once-dormant Riviera Theater is now in full swing as an entertainment venue, welcoming a slew of popular entertainers this year — Jewel in March, The Wallflowers in April, Ann Wilson and Colbie Caillat in June, Christopher Cross and Chris Isaak in August. The Riviera, a theater on lower...
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Where Honesty is the Priority Zip’s Kar Kare

With its signature mint green awning and vintage red and white sign, Zip’s Kar Kare on Coleman Boulevard is a charming reminder of a different era in Mount Pleasant history. The auto shop dates back to the 1920s, but despite its quaint facade, Zip’s is very much a modern and thriving auto repair business. In fact, it’s the oldest running garage in Mount Pleasant.
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
The Post and Courier

Summerville rolls past Berkeley, 38-6

MONCKS CORNER — The 2022 Summerville High football team continued to flex some early season muscle on Friday night, improving to 2-0 with an impressive 38-6 win over longtime rival Berkeley at Bonner Stadium. Berkeley falls to 1-2 on the season with a second consecutive loss in a game...
holycitysinner.com

The Fish & Chippy Opens on September 8th in Mt. Pleasant

The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant serving authentic British fish and chips and local craft beers, will opens its doors in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, September 8th. The concept is located at 565 Belle Station Blvd. The restaurant is co-owned by Galen Le Cheminant, a British expat, and Babak Bryan,...
kiss951.com

South Carolina University Welcomes Largest Incoming Class in 6 Years

Back to school! One South Carolina university has welcomed its largest group of incoming freshmen in 6 years! That’s right, the school is getting big. Charleston Southern University in Charleston, SC just welcomed over 1,000 new students for their current fall semester. WCBD News 2 reports that this is...
The Post and Courier

87th edition of Summerville-Berkeley rivalry highlights high school schedule

The area’s longest-running high school football rivalry will reignite on Friday night as Summerville visits Berkeley in one of the Lowcountry’s top matchups this week. In 1923, Moncks Corner High played Summerville for the first time. Moncks Corner later became Berkeley High and the two programs have been competing ever since. The Sept. 2 game will mark the 87th meeting with Summerville holding a commanding 60-23 edge in wins. with three games ending in a tie.
