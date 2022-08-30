WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the city of Wausau works to get its new drinking water facility online, residents may see some changes to the color of their water. In a press release, the city explains as they move toward the transition from the old system to the new facility, there will be some work that will require periodic shutdowns of wells and shutdowns or disruptions at the current treatment plant. This work may cause slightly elevated levels of iron and manganese to remain in the treated water, which would cause the water to have a greenish or brownish tint.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO