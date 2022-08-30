Read full article on original website
WSAW
Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Central Labor Council will host a Wausau Labor Day Parade on Monday. The event honors laborers in the Marathon County area. The parade is Monday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. The parade route starts at 3rd Avenue/W Wausau Ave and goes down 3rd to the Stewart Avenue intersection.
WSAW
Community Outreach Specialist begins at Wausau Police Department
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department has hired a Community Outreach Specialist. Tracy Rieger started the position on Sept. 1. She will work directly with the city’s homeless population, connecting them with the resources available in the community. She was previously the director of Wausau Catholic Charities.
947jackfm.com
Police dog retires
WESTON, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – One area police department celebrated the retirement of its furriest officer. Everest Metro Police Department’s K9, Aron, is retiring from the force after nine-and-a-half years. The 11 1/2 year old went on 1,400 deployments and assisted with 400 arrests. His handler says Aron will...
spmetrowire.com
Campus activity center christened as ‘Skyward Fieldhouse’
UW-Stevens Point has named its multi-activity center (MAC) in honor of Skyward Inc. Officials from UWSP, Skyward, the Portage Co...
947jackfm.com
Services Set for Neena Pacholke
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A celebration of life for former WAOW anchor Neena Pacholke has been scheduled for this weekend. Friends and family announced on Thursday that services will be held Sunday, September 4th at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM with a service to follow.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids School District announces plans for all-inclusive playground
WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids School District has released plans for an all-inclusive playground at Woodside Elementary. The district has launched a fundraising campaign in support of the future Outdoor Play, Learning, Activity Center. The OPLAC will be designed for students with and without disabilities to play and learn alongside one another. It will also be open to families outside of school hours.
WSAW
Transition to new drinking water facility could affect color of Wausau water
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the city of Wausau works to get its new drinking water facility online, residents may see some changes to the color of their water. In a press release, the city explains as they move toward the transition from the old system to the new facility, there will be some work that will require periodic shutdowns of wells and shutdowns or disruptions at the current treatment plant. This work may cause slightly elevated levels of iron and manganese to remain in the treated water, which would cause the water to have a greenish or brownish tint.
947jackfm.com
Portage County Fair begins
ROSHOLT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The 96th Portage County Fair takes place Labor Day weekend and Monday at Rosholt Fairgrounds. Musical entertainment kicks off Friday at 6pm with Still Reckless. Three bands perform Saturday and Sunday beginning with Turning Point at 1pm Saturday and culminating with Whiskey & Lace at 9pm Sunday. The Jerry Schmitt Band plays at 1pm Monday. For a full lineup and activities click here.
WEAU-TV 13
cwbradio.com
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
Details released in Wausau crash that left 12-year-old child dead
Wausau Police say no citations have been issues and no arrests made after a 12-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side as. The crash was reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets. The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not been released, remained on scene and cooperated with police.
947jackfm.com
Discoloration Possible in Wausau Water as Teams Prepare to Switch New Plant On, Water Remains Safe
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau’s Public Works Department is noting that customers may notice some discolorations in their tap water as testing and collaboration continues at the new drinking water treatment plant. Those processes will include periodic shutdowns of wells to allow for the connection of distribution pipes....
947jackfm.com
Stevens Point Awarded State Grant for Plover River Pedestrian Bridge
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The City of Stevens Point and Friends of the Plover River Crossing Trail have announced a $1.47 million grant to be used for the completion of a pedestrian bridge across the Plover River. Mayor Mike Wiza said serious discussion about the project has been...
Taco Bell to open in Rib Mountain
A new Taco Bell restaurant will open soon in Rib Mountain, according to plans submitted to the town. Taco Bell is the brainchild of Glen Bell, who started Bell’s Drive-In and Taco Tia in the San Bernardino area, according to company officials. The first Taco Bell opened in 1962 in California and in 1978 Bell sold 868 restaurants to PepsiCo Inc., and became a PepsiCo shareholder.
WSAW
Marathon County Juvenile Facility plans to reopen in October
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staffing shortages originally forced the Marathon County Juvenile Facility to close late last year. The Marathon Sheriff’s Office plans to reopen it in October. However, it will function in a new way when it reopens its doors. ”Our hope is that there will be an...
Wausau area obituaries August 31, 2022
Gayle M. Koppa, age 75, of Schofield passed away unexpectedly after complications from surgery on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Gayle was born on February 26, 1947 in Wausau to Ervin and Caroline (Budnik) Buchkoski. She graduated from D C Everest High School. She married Jack Koppa on May 27, 1967.
Beer and Bacon Fest to return to Fern Island
WAUSAU – Wausau Events will bring back Beer and Bacon in September. The event was last held in 2019. “Beer and Bacon Fest was a popular event for our community before the pandemic and attendees would travel from neighboring communities to attend,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, executive director for Wausau Events. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone back on Fern Island for its return!”
Fall Market dates set at The Crooked Queen
Fall Market dates have been set for a central Wisconsin shop that specializes in unique home decor made from reinvented salvaged goods – with a special vintage touch. The Crooked Queen, N1786 High Ridge Road, Merrill, has delightful everyday items for the home but also specializes in offering a seasonal shop for customers.
wearegreenbay.com
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
WJFW-TV
Merrill orchard is kicking off its harvest season
A Northwoods orchard is preparing for its busiest season of the year. Helene's Hilltop Orchard in Merrill is kicking off its harvest season with its "Fall preview weekend" on Saturday. This weekend they will have its outdoor wine bar open with the orchards honey crisp wine, picked apples for sale,...
