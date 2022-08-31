Read full article on original website
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Public Schools Welcomes New Teachers During Two-Day Orientation
Seekonk -- Superintendent Rich Drolet is pleased to announce that the Seekonk Public Schools welcomed several new teachers to the district as part of an orientation program recently. The two-day orientation event took place Aug. 24 and 25. The new teachers learned about the Seekonk Public Schools and the community,...
reportertoday.com
EPHS Hall of Fame to Induct 6 in October
The last East Providence High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was in October of 2018, due to the Covid Pandemic. The EPHS Hall of Fame Committee will induct six new members on October 16, 2022. “It has been a while, but our committee is back on track reviewing EPHS Hall of Fame candidates,” said committee chairman Gregory Dias ‘75. The 2022 ceremony will break slightly from past practice and the induction ceremony will be held at the new East Providence High School in the James T. Kanelos Dining Hall (cafeteria) on October 16, 2022. Previously the ceremonies were held at a restaurant.
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
rimonthly.com
37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September
WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
The Real Story Behind New Bedford’s Seaman’s Bethel Pulpit
Who hasn't visited New Bedford's famed Seamen's Bethel and gazed at the prow-shaped pulpit, wondering about its origins and who might have ascended the steps to address the congregates in the pews below?. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the Seamen's Bethel was dedicated by the New Bedford Port...
savebuzzardsbay.org
Master of the Fishermen’s Clambake
Nothing says New England like a clambake, and no event upholds that tradition better than the annual Fishermen’s Clambake in Westport. Just like an orchestra needs a maestro, a successful clambake needs a bakemaster. The maestro of the Fishermen’s Clambake is Jeff LaValley, who has been master of the bake for many years. Looking forward to this year’s Clambake on September 18th at Buzzards Bay Brewing in Westport, we decided to interview our bakemaster for a little history and a lot of insight into what makes the Fishermen’s Clambake so great.
ecori.org
Shellfish Farming Industry in R.I. has ‘Enormous’ Opportunity for Growth
NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. — The sound of thousands of mussels moving on conveyor belts and clanking through sorting machines almost drowned out Greg Silkes as he tried to explain how the shellfish get from the ocean, through the processing plant, to plates around North America. Silkes is the general...
Buttonwood Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved black bear
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic animals. Toby, the New Bedford zoo’s 23-year-old black bear, passed away after battling a variety of age-related illnesses. Veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Toby after his quality of life began to decline […]
providenceonline.com
A Rhode Island Grown Farmstand Expands With Retail in Richmond
Neighbors may know Pasquale Farms for the rustic lean-to shed on Usquepaugh Road in West Kingston, where the small but bountiful honor-system stand overflows with produce, gardening supplies, and curated goods. Or East Bay folks may be familiar with the farm itself, which prospers in Portsmouth. Now, just in time for fall, the family-owned business is growing with a new store in Richmond: Pasquale Farms Garden Center.
GoLocalProv
GoLocal Endorsement for Mayor of Providence: A New Direction for the City
Providence has been in the condition of “almost being” a great city for a long time. Governance over the past few years has done little to advance the effort to join the top tier. Current Mayor Jorge Elorza’s political slogan “One Providence” never led to substantial change. Too...
newbedfordguide.com
Three New Bedford Police Department recruits graduate from academy
“Congratulations to our three newest recruits who graduated from the Plymouth Police Academy today. They will be sworn into our department on Tuesday!”
independentri.com
Theater Roundup: PPAC launches season with powerful look at iconic pop star
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For an actor who writes on his website, “My main frequency is joy,” it’s ironic that Garrett Turner’s Broadway debut was as a character named Anger. Now he is cast as Ike Turner, the abusive husband of Tina Turner, in “Tina: The...
NECN
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Will Remain on the SouthCoast
For weeks, we have been wondering where the legendary coin-operated horse in front of Big Value Outlet was going to end up. Hundreds if not thousands of little butts have taken a joy ride on the horse in front of the Dartmouth store over the decades. So, it makes sense that so many people want to know what's going to happen with the pony when Big Value officially closes.
Valley Breeze
Autumnfest Committee announces headlining bands
WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest announces its two headlining acts for 2022. James Montgomery Blues Band will hit the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band takes the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best...
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
GoLocalProv
Female PC Student Assaulted in Dorm Room - Assailant Reportedly Struck Her in Face with Cell Phone
A female Providence College student was assaulted in her dorm room early Saturday morning. She was reportedly hit in the face with a cell phone by an unknown assailant — and PC issued one individual a no-trespassing order following the assault. About Incident. Shortly before 2 AM Saturday morning,...
