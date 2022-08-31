Read full article on original website
Show Must Go On: Stallone Rallied To Perform In Atlantic City
It’s awesome that Sylvester Stallone was in Atlantic City yesterday at the Hard Rock Casino. I’m a huge fan and it would always be tempting to key-in on him. The story that I’m going to share with you is about a different Stallone. Frank Stallone, Sylvester’s younger brother. They are 4 years apart in age … 76 and 72 years old, but, both are fit and look much younger than their age.
Things That Atlantic City Area Residents Are Doing: Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend in the Atlantic City, New Jersey region is here. It’s kinda, sorta the unofficial end of the summer season, with back-to-school right around the corner, too. Another summer season has flown by, seemingly faster than ever before. We asked our readers to submit to us what...
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
History Was Made 40 Years Ago At Tony Mart’s In Somers Point, NJ
History was made in Somers Point, New Jersey during the Spring of 1982 and it’s fair to say that few realized it at the time. A movie was made in May of 1982, with pivotal parts being filmed in Somers Point, at the legendary Tony Mart’s nightclub. The...
68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Closing For Good
It appears that 2022 will be the final year for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. But, at least the good news is you still have about a month to get your favorite pizza, pasta, and subs from Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City.
Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA
On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?. In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!. Open Table has published its list of...
Here’s Where to Catch $3 Movies This Saturday in the Atlantic City Area
Movie theater owners are trying to jump-start their businesses in a big way this weekend. "National Cinema Day" has been designated for this Saturday across the country - it's a day when many theaters will be offering movies for just $3. According to the National Cinema Day website, the $3...
Donate Your Outdoor Summer Plants to Cape May Zoo
Here's an idea for repurposing your outdoor plants at the end of the summer. Don't throw them out -- donate your live summer plants to Cape May Zoo. The Cape May Zoo, South Jersey's local treasure, which offers free year-round admission to see its collection of 550 animals, always puts out an appeal for discarded Christmas trees just around the first of the year. Here's one of the Zoo's appeals for Christmas trees from Facebook.
What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?
We have selected 10 municipalities throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Our team of family members, readers, and friends then reviewed each and selected what each of these communities are most famous for. As always, we readily confess that this exercise is completely subjective in nature and wide open to...
Atlantic City Councilman Charged With Neglect/Abuse Of A Child
We have learned and confirmed from confidential law enforcement sources and multiple Atlantic City Council Members that Atlantic City Councilman MD Hossain Morshed is facing multiple criminal charges. The matter is being handled by The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Morshed was arrested yesterday, Thursday, September 1, 2022. We learned...
Lacey, NJ man admits stealing $217K from woman he was dating
LACEY — A township resident pleaded guilty to theft Wednesday in Ocean County Superior Court, and as part of that agreement must pay $217,300 in restitution to a female victim. The county prosecutor's office said in a release that Ross Miserendino, 56, was in a romantic relationship with that...
Reflections About Summer, 2022 For The Atlantic City, NJ Region
Here are my reflections about the summer season, 2022 that quickly is about to be in the rearview mirror. It's hard to believe that it's almost September. Yes, you can't miss all of the back-to-school specials and other reminders, they're everywhere. We've all been told that each year of our...
Vice Operation in Atlantic City, NJ: Six Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized
Six people are facing charges following a vice operation conducted by the Atlantic City Police Department. On the evening of August 31st and the morning of September 1st, ACPD officers conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. As a...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
Supporter of AC, NJ Mayor Accuses Him Of Bad Conduct At Airshow
Allegations about the recent alleged conduct of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small have surfaced and are now a matter of public record. We have interviewed several people close to the situation, who have alleged some disturbing things about Small’s alleged conduct at this past Wednesday, August 24, 2022 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow.
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
New Big Box Store to Open in Old Shore Mall
The Harbor Square Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is about to get a depot-sized new tenant. The new addition to the old Shore Mall almost certainly seems to be Restaurant Depot, a members-only, wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier aimed at people in the food business. Restaurant Depot has been compared to Costco for the price point and large section.
Wildwood, NJ tram car announces closing day for 2022
WILDWOOD — It's another sign that summer is winding down. A 2022 closing date has been announced for the yellow and blue trams that transport boardwalk visitors in the Wildwoods. According to the Sightseer Tram Car website, riders can expect service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
