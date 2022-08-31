ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Show Must Go On: Stallone Rallied To Perform In Atlantic City

It’s awesome that Sylvester Stallone was in Atlantic City yesterday at the Hard Rock Casino. I’m a huge fan and it would always be tempting to key-in on him. The story that I’m going to share with you is about a different Stallone. Frank Stallone, Sylvester’s younger brother. They are 4 years apart in age … 76 and 72 years old, but, both are fit and look much younger than their age.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Donate Your Outdoor Summer Plants to Cape May Zoo

Here's an idea for repurposing your outdoor plants at the end of the summer. Don't throw them out -- donate your live summer plants to Cape May Zoo. The Cape May Zoo, South Jersey's local treasure, which offers free year-round admission to see its collection of 550 animals, always puts out an appeal for discarded Christmas trees just around the first of the year. Here's one of the Zoo's appeals for Christmas trees from Facebook.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Frank Sinatra
Bob Hope
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Councilman Charged With Neglect/Abuse Of A Child

We have learned and confirmed from confidential law enforcement sources and multiple Atlantic City Council Members that Atlantic City Councilman MD Hossain Morshed is facing multiple criminal charges. The matter is being handled by The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Morshed was arrested yesterday, Thursday, September 1, 2022. We learned...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified

Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

New Big Box Store to Open in Old Shore Mall

The Harbor Square Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is about to get a depot-sized new tenant. The new addition to the old Shore Mall almost certainly seems to be Restaurant Depot, a members-only, wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier aimed at people in the food business. Restaurant Depot has been compared to Costco for the price point and large section.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Wildwood, NJ tram car announces closing day for 2022

WILDWOOD — It's another sign that summer is winding down. A 2022 closing date has been announced for the yellow and blue trams that transport boardwalk visitors in the Wildwoods. According to the Sightseer Tram Car website, riders can expect service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day...
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

