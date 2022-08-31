Marcus & Millichap Brokers the Sale of a Three-Acre Development Opportunity in Glendale, Arizona

Empire Group introducing its build-for-rent concept to three new cities. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Empire Group of Companies is bringing its Village concept of build-for-rent communities to Texas and Colorado. The Scottsdale-based developer recently purchased three parcels of land outside of Arizona for a combined $36.5 million. The company closed on its first out-of-state land purchase for a build-for-rent community in Fort Worth, Texas. Empire Group has two more deals in the works – one in Hutto, Texas and the other in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company is expected to begin construction on the three projects in Q1 of 2023.

