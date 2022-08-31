ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter

A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

ABI Multifamily Brokers 199-Unit Southeast Tucson Multifamily Apartment Community for $37 Million

The asset closed on September 1, 2022. The buyer is based in California and the seller is based in Illinois. Commons on Stella Apartment Homes is a 199-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Tucson, AZ and prominently situated on Stella Road just south of Golf Links Road. In addition, a multitude of neighborhood conveniences and services are located nearby such as Safeway, Chase Bank, Walgreens, Wells Fargo Bank, UPS Store, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Ace Hardware. Furthermore, numerous area dining and entertainment options are less than a 10-minute drive at Park Place Mall, one of the largest shopping destinations in Southeast Tucson. These aspects make Commons on Stella Apartment Homes a highly desirable community for its residents.
TUCSON, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
xpopress.com

JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show - September 2022

At the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, wholesale dealers, miners, designers,. and manufacturers from the U.S. and overseas gather for 4 days of exploring trendy. jewelry, gems and minerals while shopping for exclusive, event-specific deals. About 350 booths showcase finished pieces that skew from antique and designer to gold...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Burger King at Grant & Alvernon Demolished

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The City of Tucson’s demolition crew demolished the former Burger King on the northeast corner of Grant and Alvernon Way on Thursday. The City will be widening the intersection as part of the Grant Road Widening project. Similar to other phases of this project, the design...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson hero remembered. Thursday, hundreds gathered at the St. Augustine Cathedral to honor Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty while serving an eviction notice. One week later, family members, friends, law enforcement, and community members came together for her funeral.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24. Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – From Ranching to Renaissance

After our visit to the Empire Ranch house, we continued to wander the dusty roads to check out the sights. Imagine our surprise when we came across a group of Renaissance Cosplay people. This event was not one of the more structured Renaissance Festivals that tour the country, rather this...
SONOITA, AZ
thisistucson.com

Eating on a budget in Tucson: 7 of our favorite picks for $7 or less

Inflation is hitting everyone hard. Rent is going up and wages are staying the same. Most of your favorite restaurants need to charge more to cover the cost of ingredients, supply chain issues and labor. Finding affordable food is more important than ever, and also harder to find — especially when supporting local. We’re here to help, with our favorite, filling picks for $7 or less.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Arizona Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl in Southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO - A 46-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,. According to court records 46-year-old Gabriel Lopez, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an investigation and found a bag containing 1,694 pills that tested positive for fentanyl in Lopez’s vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Department of Justice, the approximate street value of the pills seized is $34,000-$42,500. Lopez admitted to police that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Romero, Buttigieg, Kelly unveil bridge plans

Mayor Regina Romero welcomed U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to Tucson to unveil a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to improve the 22nd Street bridge connecting Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard. The new bridge will be expanded from four to six lanes, and...
TUCSON, AZ
starvedrock.media

Arizona attorney general’s office files civil rights lawsuit against Tucson

(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tucson over its COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The Attorney General’s office says the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees by not honoring religious and disability-related medical exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Sol Y Luna apartments facing potential shut down due to code violations

Residents of student apartment complex Sol Y Luna could potentially be looking for new housing soon due to various code violations and conditions of the building itself. According to reporting from KGUN 9, Sol y Luna Apartments are Ward 6 which is overseen by City Council Member Steve Kozachik. Kozachik said in the article, “Sol Y Luna has around 30 different code violations and a pending court hearing. The City has already given the complex a fair warning, and now, enough is enough.”
TUCSON, AZ

