KOLD-TV
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
KOLD-TV
What’s the status of labor on Labor Day for Tucson and Arizona in 2022?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we approach Labor Day, 2022, just what is the status of labor in Tucson and Arizona? Good? Bad?. Tucson is struggling to get back to the number of jobs it had before the pandemic hit in February, 2020. “Tucson is about 800 jobs...
kjzz.org
Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter
A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
realestatedaily-news.com
ABI Multifamily Brokers 199-Unit Southeast Tucson Multifamily Apartment Community for $37 Million
The asset closed on September 1, 2022. The buyer is based in California and the seller is based in Illinois. Commons on Stella Apartment Homes is a 199-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Tucson, AZ and prominently situated on Stella Road just south of Golf Links Road. In addition, a multitude of neighborhood conveniences and services are located nearby such as Safeway, Chase Bank, Walgreens, Wells Fargo Bank, UPS Store, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Ace Hardware. Furthermore, numerous area dining and entertainment options are less than a 10-minute drive at Park Place Mall, one of the largest shopping destinations in Southeast Tucson. These aspects make Commons on Stella Apartment Homes a highly desirable community for its residents.
xpopress.com
JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show - September 2022
At the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, wholesale dealers, miners, designers,. and manufacturers from the U.S. and overseas gather for 4 days of exploring trendy. jewelry, gems and minerals while shopping for exclusive, event-specific deals. About 350 booths showcase finished pieces that skew from antique and designer to gold...
realestatedaily-news.com
Burger King at Grant & Alvernon Demolished
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The City of Tucson’s demolition crew demolished the former Burger King on the northeast corner of Grant and Alvernon Way on Thursday. The City will be widening the intersection as part of the Grant Road Widening project. Similar to other phases of this project, the design...
KOLD-TV
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson hero remembered. Thursday, hundreds gathered at the St. Augustine Cathedral to honor Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty while serving an eviction notice. One week later, family members, friends, law enforcement, and community members came together for her funeral.
KOLD-TV
Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24. Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying...
Dramatic air rescue footage shows dog dangling above Arizona desert
A prolonged heat wave in the Southwest that has pushed temperatures into the 100s left two adventurers and their pet ill-equipped and in a dangerous position as they hiked a trail known for being treacherous. Two hikers and their pet dog were so overcome by the intense Arizona heat on...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – From Ranching to Renaissance
After our visit to the Empire Ranch house, we continued to wander the dusty roads to check out the sights. Imagine our surprise when we came across a group of Renaissance Cosplay people. This event was not one of the more structured Renaissance Festivals that tour the country, rather this...
thisistucson.com
Eating on a budget in Tucson: 7 of our favorite picks for $7 or less
Inflation is hitting everyone hard. Rent is going up and wages are staying the same. Most of your favorite restaurants need to charge more to cover the cost of ingredients, supply chain issues and labor. Finding affordable food is more important than ever, and also harder to find — especially when supporting local. We’re here to help, with our favorite, filling picks for $7 or less.
KOLD-TV
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
Old Tucson: Nightfall tickets disappearing fast
Officials at Old Tucson are even surprised at how fast tickets to Nightfall are going. They will open the park October 6 for the annual Halloween event.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle crash killed a 24-year-old in Tucson. The accident occurred in the late hours of Thursday, the 1st of September. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Arizona Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl in Southeastern Idaho
POCATELLO - A 46-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,. According to court records 46-year-old Gabriel Lopez, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an investigation and found a bag containing 1,694 pills that tested positive for fentanyl in Lopez’s vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Department of Justice, the approximate street value of the pills seized is $34,000-$42,500. Lopez admitted to police that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl.
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Romero, Buttigieg, Kelly unveil bridge plans
Mayor Regina Romero welcomed U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to Tucson to unveil a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to improve the 22nd Street bridge connecting Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard. The new bridge will be expanded from four to six lanes, and...
starvedrock.media
Arizona attorney general’s office files civil rights lawsuit against Tucson
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tucson over its COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The Attorney General’s office says the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees by not honoring religious and disability-related medical exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Sol Y Luna apartments facing potential shut down due to code violations
Residents of student apartment complex Sol Y Luna could potentially be looking for new housing soon due to various code violations and conditions of the building itself. According to reporting from KGUN 9, Sol y Luna Apartments are Ward 6 which is overseen by City Council Member Steve Kozachik. Kozachik said in the article, “Sol Y Luna has around 30 different code violations and a pending court hearing. The City has already given the complex a fair warning, and now, enough is enough.”
rdzphotographyblog.com
Picacho Peak, Arizona – August 2022 – Redundant Name for A Unique Mountain
Picacho in Spanish means peak, so this mountain is basically Peak Peak. The highest peak rises 2,000 feet above the valley floor. Picacho Peak is about 45 miles west of downtown Tucson, and is along I-10, the major route from Tucson to Phoenix and beyond. For a number of reasons...
