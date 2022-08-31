Read full article on original website
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
5 things to do when visiting Falmouth
From beaches to biking to baseball. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in this survey or via email at [email protected].
capecod.com
Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
capecod.com
Chatham Harbormaster assists stroke victim on fishing boat
CHATHAM – At approximately 10:06 AM Friday, the Chatham Harbormaster Office received a report from Chatham Fire Department of a possible stroke victim on a 26’ fishing vessel 14 miles east of Chatham. Deputy Harbormaster Holm and Chatham Fire Captain Higgins and Firefighter Fietz responded from the Fish Pier in the H-27 response boat and arrived on scene 5 miles east of the Chatham South Inlet at 10:43 AM. The Chatham Fire personnel were transferred over to the vessel and conducted an evaluation of the victim. He was then transported over to the H-27 and brought into the Chatham Fish Pier where he was taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation.
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace
This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
capecod.com
8 people including 4 children safe after vessel gounds on Collier’s Ledge
OSTERVILLE – Eight people including 4 children are safe after their vessel grounded on Collier’s Ledge around 9 PM Saturday. The Barnstable Harbormaster along with Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats all responded to the call for assistance. The Harbormaster was able to bring the people onto his vessel and safely to shore. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company was attempting to refloat the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
WCVB
Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say
HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after falling from a bicycle in Provincetown. It happened about 12:40 PM Saturday on Provincelands Road near the rotary. The victim reportedly suffered serious trauma to his ankle. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Provincelands Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center.
capecod.com
Sandy Neck Beach Reopened to Swimming
BARNSABLE – Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable has been reopened to swimming. The pond was closed Wednesday due to elevated bacteria counts, but has since tested below safety thresholds. Pet advisory signage will also be removed from North Pond and Long Pond following decreased cyanobacteria levels. Hinckley Pond remains...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
iheart.com
Plymouth Rock May Be Underwhelming, See Plymouth Tourism Says "Talk To It"
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Tourists come from far and wide to see the historic Plymouth Rock, but when they see it many say, "huh... it's just a rock." See Plymouth, the official tourism website for Plymouth, has started taking a new approach to get the public interested in coming to see the rock... by asking them to talk to it.
WCVB
5 for Good: Falmouth mother honors late son with kindness challenge
FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Falmouth-basedTeam Chase Foundation is on a mission to spread kindness. Founder, Brooke DeBarros recently completed a road trip from Cape Cod to Atlanta, Georgia surprising strangers with small gestures of caring along the way. Each time, handing out a token basketball. "It's called the Chase...
September Fun Events on the SouthCoast
Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Crews Recover Remains Of Missing Boater
HARWICH PORT - Divers have recovered the body of a man believed to have fallen overboard at Saquatucket Harbor overnight. Rescuers were called to the harbor shortly before 4 a.m. to search for the man, who was last seen Friday night when he was headed for the harbor to prepare his boat for a family fishing trip Saturday. A brief search of the area led officials to believe that the man might have fallen in the water; in response, they activated the regional dive team.
capecod.com
Chatham Wrestles with Hand Watering Ban Amid Critical Drought
CHATHAM – Chatham officials are wrestling with how to further reduce water use as the Cape Cod region continues to struggle with drought conditions. Public Works Director Thomas Temple said the recent critical drought declaration by the state urges communities to take up stricter conservation policies, including a potential ban on hand watering.
mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov
Falmouth EDIC Tries to Push Native Business Out
For the last three years, Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Member John (Chef John) Marcellino has operated The Station Grill restaurant inside the building. He leases the space from the Falmouth Economic & Industrial Corporation, better known as the EDIC. The relationship between tenant and landlord has deteriorated over time, and now...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Two Iconic Downtown Chatham Buildings Sold
CHATHAM – Two more iconic downtown buildings have been sold. The sales come after one of the long-time anchors of the downtown business district, the Chatham Wayside Inn, was sold in April for $18 million. The Colonial Building at 647 Main St. was purchased Aug. 1 by Colonial Building...
wgbh.org
The surprising way those beach plane banners get airborne
A summer day at the beach could be viewed as something of a time capsule. Sure, folks now have smartphones and moisture wicking swimwear, but much has remained largely unchanged for decades: the smell of sunscreen. The sound of the gulls. Books being read in an umbrella’s shade. Kids of all ages splashing in the surf.
As beach season winds down, shark activity ramps up along the coast
"It's important to note that white sharks are still in the area, hunting & feeding on seals in shallow water." As the summer winds down and kids head back to school, beach season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean shark activity is slowing down. The Atlantic...
capecod.com
New details: Fire causes extensive damage to house in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Yarmouth Port just after 3 PM Thursday.Heavy smoke and fire were showing when crews arrived at 38 Brush Hill Road. The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the structure and crews were checking for extension to the second floor. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
