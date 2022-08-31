Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Britain Reports Heavy Fighting in Southern Ukraine
(Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. On Sept. 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, called the "Vostok" (East) exercises...
Explainer-Why Russia Drives European and British Gas Prices
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia on Friday scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, saying it had discovered a fault during maintenance, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel for winter. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline which transports gas from Russia to Germany was...
Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry
(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
Russian Diaspora in Germany Holds Rare Rally Against Sanctions
COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters marched in the western city of Cologne on Sunday to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow invaded its neighbour earlier this year. The rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by...
Six Die Climbing Russian Volcano as Icy Winds Delay Rescue
KAMCHATKA, Russia (Reuters) - Six people have died climbing the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far east and six more are believed to be stranded on Sunday after freezing winds halted a rescue attempt. The party of twelve, which includes two guides, set off to climb the 4,754-metre (15,597 ft)...
Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Czech Government, EU and NATO
PRAGUE (Reuters) - An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO. Organisers of the demonstration from a number of far-right and fringe political...
Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Crete, Greece Region - EMSC
(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Greece on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake's epicentre was Crete and was 2 km (1.2 miles) below the earth's surface, the EMSC said. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
Italy's EU Funding Plan Can Be Modified - Meloni
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy should not take on more debt to respond to the energy crisis but it should be able to amend its European Union-backed recovery programme to ease pressures, Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday. Meloni's party is the largest in a centre-right alliance...
No Stream: EU Gas Markets Brace for Price Surge After Latest Russia Gas Cut
LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February...
Israel to Ban Boeing 747s, Other 4-Engine Planes Amid Environmental Concerns
JERUSALEM - Israel will ban Boeing 747 and similar aircraft with four engines as of March 31, 2023 to reduce noise and air pollution, its airports authority said on Sunday. As part of a broader plan under development to improve the surrounding environment, the authority said that it had already told airlines they would not be able to land large airplanes at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv as of the 2023 summer season.
Ransomware Group BlackCat Behind Italy's GSE Hacking, Researchers Say
STOCKHOLM/MILAN (Reuters) - Hacking group BlackCat was behind a recent attack on Italy's state-owned energy services firm GSE, stole a massive amount of data and threatened to publish if their demands were not met, according to security researchers and documents seen by Reuters. In a ransomware attack, hackers steal data...
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Loses Power Line - IAEA
ZURICH (Reuters) - Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to the last remaining main external power line, but continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday. The agency also said, in a statement posted on its website,...
Russia Says It Foiled Ukrainian Attempt to Seize Nuclear Plant
(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night, Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Saturday. The ministry said a Ukrainian naval force of more than 250 troops attempted to land on the coast of a...
Energy War as West Caps Russian Oil Price, Moscow Keeps Gas Pipe Shut
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Rich countries agreed on Friday to try to cap the global price of Russian oil, while Russia delayed the re-opening of its main gas pipeline to Germany, as both sides raised the stakes in an energy war between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Russia's state-controlled energy...
