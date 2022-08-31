Watch spectacular video captured by drone soaring over Mount Everest

A crew of mountaineers and photographers have shared spectacular video footage that'll give you a new perspective on Mount Everest.

The video, which you can watch below, is slick and professional, shot using a DJI Mavic 3 – a 'prosumer' drone that retails for around $2,000. As Outside Online explains, the device is well known for its performance at high altitudes, and is equipped with a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera .

The clip begins with a preview of the team's ascent, then shifts to an aerial view as the drone skims the clouds around the mountain's summit. The drone also gives you an unusual view of the Khumbu Icefall, and soars high above groups of climbers at various stages of tackling the mountain.

Rapid zooms help to convey the sheer scale of Everest, and shots at different times of day show the mountain painted in shades of orange and pink at twilight and sunrise.

Wang Yuanzong, founder of photography company 8KRAW and chief director of the film, explained to drone news site sUAS News that filming from atop Everest had been his dream for many years.

"The light and reliable Mavic 3 with the ultimate image and the warm weather conditions on the summit day finally came true, and I am very grateful to Mount Everest for accepting us and allowing us to see it from a new perspective," he said.

