Watch spectacular video captured by drone soaring over Mount Everest

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 4 days ago
A crew of mountaineers and photographers have shared spectacular video footage that'll give you a new perspective on Mount Everest.

The video, which you can watch below, is slick and professional, shot using a DJI Mavic 3 – a 'prosumer' drone that retails for around $2,000. As Outside Online explains, the device is well known for its performance at high altitudes, and is equipped with a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera .

The clip begins with a preview of the team's ascent, then shifts to an aerial view as the drone skims the clouds around the mountain's summit. The drone also gives you an unusual view of the Khumbu Icefall, and soars high above groups of climbers at various stages of tackling the mountain.

Rapid zooms help to convey the sheer scale of Everest, and shots at different times of day show the mountain painted in shades of orange and pink at twilight and sunrise.

Wang Yuanzong, founder of photography company 8KRAW and chief director of the film, explained to drone news site sUAS News that filming from atop Everest had been his dream for many years.

"The light and reliable Mavic 3 with the ultimate image and the warm weather conditions on the summit day finally came true, and I am very grateful to Mount Everest for accepting us and allowing us to see it from a new perspective," he said.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
