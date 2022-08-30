A majority of city council members voted Monday to move forward with impeachment proceedings against Waynesville Mayor Jerry Brown.

Read full article on original website
Waynesville City Council members were spared a difficult decision Thursday night
Waynesville City Council members were spared a difficult decision Thursday night about whether to approve an appointment by Mayor Jerry Brown to fill a vacant Ward Four council seat. The mayor appointed Herb Hiatt to the position, subject to City Council approval, but withdrew that item from the agenda shortly after he gaveled last night’s meeting into session. The council earlier this year by unanimous vote censured Mayor Brown for alleged improper activities. And this past Monday evening, the council by a 5-to-2 vote approved the proceeding with a Court of Impeachment which could lead to Mayor Brown’s removal from office. That Court of Impeachment is scheduled to take place on September 22nd. Council members could take up the mayor’s Ward Four appointment at this month’s regular meeting of the council on September 15th. Thursday night, the council did approve by a 7-to-0 vote the mayor’s appointment of Bob Hyatt to the city’s planning and zoning commission.
Railroad Days in Crocker this weekend
The annual Labor Day celebration, Railroad Days, takes place this Saturday in Crocker. Debbie Fraski says this year’s theme is “Summertime on the Frisco Line.”. There will be plenty of activities in the park, including food and craft vendors, an Iron Buck Shoot, big Mid–Missouri Car Club show, and a UTV-ATV rodeo.
South Central Correctional Center reporting the death Wednesday morning of one of its offenders
The South Central Correctional Center in Licking is reporting the death Wednesday morning of one of its offenders. 27-year-old Caleb Smith was pronounced dead at 6:06 a.m. at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. He was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary, and two 4-year sentences for stealing and forgery from Taney County, a 5-year sentence for 2 counts of possession of controlled substance from Christian County, and a 3-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm from St. Louis County. South Central Correctional Center officials say an autopsy will be conducted.
2022 Wall of Honor recipients were announced Thursday afternoon
The 2022 Wall of Honor recipients were announced on Thursday afternoon. The five individuals to receive the honor this year will be honored during a banquet at the Cowan Civic Center on November 3rd. Wall of Honor Committee Chairman, Kenny Howe, says each individual has brought unique contributions to the Lebanon area……….
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department has received a higher number of calls about trespassers
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department has received a higher number of calls, more than average, about trespassers. Sheriff Jimmy Bench is cautioning people trying to enjoy the outdoors this Labor Day holiday period how to avoid trespassing. My Ozarks Online · Pucosh1. Even property that doesn’t have any...
Jefferson Road Work Next Week
MoDOT will begin making repairs to a railroad crossing along a highly-traveled roadway in Lebanon on Tuesday. The work along Route 5, or Jefferson Avenue, in Lebanon will consist of repairs to the railroad crossing, as well as pavement replacement between Commercial Street and Pierce Street in Lebanon. Once the work begins, one lane in each direction will be closed until the project completion in mid-November. In addition, access to Commercial Street will be restricted during the work. Message boards and temporary traffic control signing will guide traffic through the work zone.
Waynesville School District officials are cautioning WHS fans about individuals or organizations claiming to provide “live streams” of WHS games for a fee or are “free,” but require a credit card
Waynesville School District officials are cautioning WHS fans to exercise caution when individuals or organizations claim to provide “live streams” of WHS games for a fee or are “free,” but require a credit card. All of the local authorized broadcasters are free; you do not need to enter a credit card to access locally produced broadcasts.
Camden County Murder Suspect Arrested In Laclede County
The Camden County Sheriff’s Department reported this morning that a suspect in a Camden County homicide had been taken into custody in Laclede County. Late Tuesday night, Communications Officers received a 911 call from a woman claiming her boyfriend had been hit by a car in their driveway on Georgene Road, north of Camdenton. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 43-year-old Michael Varney deceased on the front porch of his house. Witnesses describe a vehicle striking Varney on the front porch of the residence and then fleeing the scene, and during the investigation, it was determined Varney was killed as a result of the strike. The investigation also revealed Varney had been in a volatile argument earlier in the day with a roommate. Late Thursday night, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County, where Jones was turned over. Jones’ vehicle, the late 1990s teal Chevrolet pickup truck, was also impounded at that time. Jones is in custody now at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, awaiting formal charges from the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Joel E. Barber Carnival
The Joel E. Barber C-5 PTO is bringing back their Carnival in September! Donations are being accepted to make the carnival the best that it can be. Superintendent of the Joel E. Barber School District Rachelle Jennings talks about what students and parents can expect. All donations will go towards...
Dallas County Accident Injures Marshfield Man
A Marshfield man suffered serious injuries at 9:24 Thursday night when his car ran off the right side of Highway O in Dallas County; he then overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road and overturned. 29-year-old Spencer D. Allen was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was not wearing a safety device.
Grovespring Woman Injured In Interstate Accident
A 35-year-old Grovespring woman was injured Thursday afternoon on I-44 at the 124 mile-marker westbound. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the vehicle driven by Nikita L. Bowman experienced a defect and traveled off the left side of the highway, striking a median cable. Bowman was transported to a Springfield Hospital with moderate injuries.
