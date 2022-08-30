A Missouri judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the Missouri School Boards Association is subject to the state’s open records laws. A Georgia-based nonprofit called the Southeastern Legal Foundation filed the lawsuit claiming that the school board nonprofit is a quasi-governmental body and should provide it with records about school board meetings and other discussions. Chuck Hatfield, an attorney representing the Missouri School Boards Association, says nonprofit associations created by private citizens should not be required to disclose their records.

