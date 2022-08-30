Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
Lawsuit Against A State School Board Dismissed
A Missouri judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the Missouri School Boards Association is subject to the state’s open records laws. A Georgia-based nonprofit called the Southeastern Legal Foundation filed the lawsuit claiming that the school board nonprofit is a quasi-governmental body and should provide it with records about school board meetings and other discussions. Chuck Hatfield, an attorney representing the Missouri School Boards Association, says nonprofit associations created by private citizens should not be required to disclose their records.
myozarksonline.com
Around 90 Runaways In Missouri’s Foster Care System
Missouri says about 90 foster children are listed in its system as runaways. Darrell Missey, the director of Missouri’s Children’s Division, says he thinks the number is instead around 73 because some of those children have turned 18. The department says it is getting additional staff to help...
myozarksonline.com
Drought Update 9-1
Drought conditions significantly improved this past week over most of Missouri according to the National Weather Service. Most portions of the region have decreased from a D1 Moderate drought to D0 abnormally dry conditions. Extreme and Severe drought remains over parts of southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas. Meteorologist Justin Titus from the National Weather Service explains more.
