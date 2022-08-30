WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS — A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison after pleading no contest to a second degree murder charge earlier this year. Court records say Aaron Milldyke was sentenced Monday for the murder of James Hicok in May of 2021. Milldyke pled no contest in July 2022. He will serve 109-123 months (or 9-10.25 years) in prison and serve a three-year term of supervised released and probation afterward.

