News Channel Nebraska
HIGHLIGHTS: Waverly tops Beatrice 28-21
BEATRICE - The Waverly Vikings improved to 1-1 while Beatrice starts the year 0-2. Both teams flexed their muscle in the run game, especially at the quarterback position, as QB's Shelton Crawford and Waverly backup Nolan Maahs both ran for two touchdowns, each having one of over 50 yards. Waverly...
News Channel Nebraska
Fatal Clatonia house fire deemed accidental
BEATRICE – A house fire that took the life of a Clatonia woman has been ruled accidental, by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office. No other information has been released on the exact cause of the late Monday night fire, at 300 Jefferson Street. 63-year-old Mary Bauer died in...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln PD announce arrest in connection to homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide in Lincoln. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said during a news conference Thursday that 55-year-old William Wright was arrested in connection with the death of 61-year-old Ronald George. George's body was found near 3rd and P Streets...
News Channel Nebraska
Cameron the Capitol Cat to return home after being taken to Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A popular cat that had gone missing from the Nebraska State Capitol has been located. According to social media accounts for Cameron the Capitol Cat, the well-recognized feline went missing from Capitol ground at approximately 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that two women that had taken him mistook him for a stray.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Wilber-Clatonia QB to start Week 1 for Doane
CRETE, NE — As the Doane Tigers prepare to kickoff the 2022 football season, the team's starting quarterback has been announced. Former Wilber-Clatonia Wolverine Mike Pulliam will make his 1st career college start this Saturday when Doane faces Concordia. Pulliam, a redshirt junior at Doane, threw for nearly 2,000...
News Channel Nebraska
State championship coach joins son on sidelines in return to Auburn
AUBURN – Former Auburn state championship Coach Dave Carlson returned to the sidelines at Bulldog stadium Friday, this time in a supporting role for his son Logan View Head Coach Matt Carlson. Matt and Auburn Head Coach Tony Janssen both played for Carlson, who taught and coached at Auburn...
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced for second degree murder in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS — A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison after pleading no contest to a second degree murder charge earlier this year. Court records say Aaron Milldyke was sentenced Monday for the murder of James Hicok in May of 2021. Milldyke pled no contest in July 2022. He will serve 109-123 months (or 9-10.25 years) in prison and serve a three-year term of supervised released and probation afterward.
News Channel Nebraska
Man convicted of meth charge in Madison County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County has gone missing from a Lincoln prison facility. Authorities have been notified about a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community today and failed to return to the facility, according to a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
News Channel Nebraska
Apartments struck by gunfire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two apartments were damaged from reported gunshots on Tuesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. around 10:30 p.m. after a report of gunshots. Police said they found multiple 9mm casings in or near the intersection...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly assaulted and robbed
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a reported robbery after a man was assaulted. LPD said police were sent to the 1000 block of N 44th Street around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a robbery. Officers said they talked to the 21-year-old victim who...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old arrested after pursuit near Beatrice
BEATRICE – A pursuit by a Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect near Beatrice, Thursday. At around 3:45 p.m., the deputy clocked a southbound vehicle with his radar on U.S. Highway 77 traveling at 102-miles-per-hour. The vehicle was observed speeding near the Locust Road intersection with the highway, about two miles south of Beatrice.
News Channel Nebraska
City of Washington working to solve intermittent power issues
WASHINGTON, KS — City of Washington is aware that there has been an intermittent interruption in electrical service along Feeder Line 3, which services the far west side of town, including the Barnes addition. City staff have been working diligently to locate the issue, but so far are unable...
News Channel Nebraska
Post-Labor Day street maintenance planned, in Beatrice
BEATRICE - The City of Beatrice and a private contractor will be undertaking an asphalt rejuvenation process on some city street sections, beginning on Tuesday, ….after Labor Day. Officials say the project is expected to last one to two days. Motorists are asked not to park on the streets...
News Channel Nebraska
Thayer Central runs away with win over Sutton
HEBRON, NE — The Thayer Central Titans are off to a 2-0 start to the 2022 football season after a dominant win over the Sutton Mustangs Friday night. Thayer Central defeated Sutton 56-14 in a game that featured three pass attempts between the two schools. The Titans scored on...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: 60-year-old man killed by bladed weapon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police have provided additional information into a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Tonnage rate increase to be enacted at Beatrice landfill
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Solid Waste Agency board will institute an increase in the landfill tonnage fee, this coming year. A two-dollar per ton increase was approved by the BASWA Board, Monday night. Mayor Stan Wirth chairs the board. "Everything is more expensive. We run quite a bit of...
