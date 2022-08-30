ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

These 11 Louisiana Haunted Houses and Trails Should Be On Your Halloween To-Do List

 4 days ago

When it comes to Halloween, no other state can get spooky quite like Louisiana can. Our state has deep history full of haunted mansions and old wives tales that will have you needing a change of britches.

This is probably why the Halloween season gets better and better every year.

This year is no exception. Make sure you are checking out these 11 haunted houses and trails to add to your spook list for the 2022 season.

1. Fright Trail (Scott/Lafayette)

Acadiana’s Nightmare on the Bayou!

#FrightTrail2020

Posted by Fright Trail on Sunday, August 30, 2020

2. Frightmare on Main Street (New Iberia)

Outdoor trail located on the grounds of the historic ‘Hot Sauce House’

Posted by Frightmare On Main Street on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

3. 13th Gate (Baton Rouge)

The Travel Channel voted it ‘One of America’s Scariest Halloween Attractions.’

4. Evil Visions Haunted House (Monroe)

Discover what horrific acts took place within the walls of Hotel Sheller.

50 days until opening night……..

Posted by Evil Visions Haunted House on Thursday, August 11, 2022

5. Necromanor (Bossier City)

What monsters hide in the confines of your nightmares?

Happy Easter from NecroManor Haunted House

Posted by NecroManor Haunted House on Sunday, April 17, 2022

6. The Lost Hollows (Lake Charles)

Time to check out the ‘best haunted attraction’ in Louisiana!

New site. Who dis?TheLostHollows.com got a makeover. It's nothing fancy, but it's mobile-friendly now! Time to buy your ticket to terror…

Posted by The Lost Hollows on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

7. RISE Haunted House (Tickfaw)

Afraid? You should be…

@risehauntedhouse

Asylum rehearsals…Opening Friday, October 8th! #hauntseason #halloween #fyp #fypシ #hauntedhouse #hauntactors #hauntersoftiktok #pov #risehauntedhouse

♬ Scary Sound Effects – Halloween Party Kids

8. The Devil’s Knot Haunted Trail (Haughton)

Welcome to the bloody plague

Just so you know we will be having blood bath nights dates coming soon …

Posted by The Devils knot North Louisiana on Saturday, August 27, 2022

9. The Mortuary Haunted House (New Orleans)

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the house that fear built

@who.dat.pat

Come visit us at the Mortuary!! @themortuary #neworleans #nola #scary #halloween #freakyone #freaky #scaryvideos #themortuaryhauntedhouse #weird

♬ Tiptoe Through the Tulips Type Beat – Ne Skazhu

10. Tree Farm Massacre (Leesville)

Enter at your own risk because once you come in, there’s no coming out

Posted by Tree Farm Massacre on Thursday, February 20, 2020

11. Dark Woods (Natchitoches)

Are you brave enough?

Posted by Dark Woods Haunted Attraction on Friday, August 12, 2022

With attractions that have been features on The Travel Channel and on USA Today’s best list, you can’t go wrong with these incredible haunted treasures.

But before you go, make sure you pack a fresh pair of undies, baby wipes, and maybe an oxygen tank.

Happy haunting!

