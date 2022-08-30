These 11 Louisiana Haunted Houses and Trails Should Be On Your Halloween To-Do List

When it comes to Halloween, no other state can get spooky quite like Louisiana can. Our state has deep history full of haunted mansions and old wives tales that will have you needing a change of britches.

This is probably why the Halloween season gets better and better every year.

This year is no exception. Make sure you are checking out these 11 haunted houses and trails to add to your spook list for the 2022 season.

1. Fright Trail (Scott/Lafayette)

Acadiana’s Nightmare on the Bayou!

2. Frightmare on Main Street (New Iberia)

Outdoor trail located on the grounds of the historic ‘Hot Sauce House’

3. 13th Gate (Baton Rouge)

The Travel Channel voted it ‘One of America’s Scariest Halloween Attractions.’

4. Evil Visions Haunted House (Monroe)

Discover what horrific acts took place within the walls of Hotel Sheller.

5. Necromanor (Bossier City)

What monsters hide in the confines of your nightmares?

6. The Lost Hollows (Lake Charles)

Time to check out the ‘best haunted attraction’ in Louisiana!

7. RISE Haunted House (Tickfaw)

Afraid? You should be…

8. The Devil’s Knot Haunted Trail (Haughton)

Welcome to the bloody plague

9. The Mortuary Haunted House (New Orleans)

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the house that fear built

10. Tree Farm Massacre (Leesville)

Enter at your own risk because once you come in, there’s no coming out

11. Dark Woods (Natchitoches)

Are you brave enough?

With attractions that have been features on The Travel Channel and on USA Today’s best list, you can’t go wrong with these incredible haunted treasures.

But before you go, make sure you pack a fresh pair of undies, baby wipes, and maybe an oxygen tank.

Happy haunting!