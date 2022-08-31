ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters

Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location

We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

You Can Discover Amarillo For Just One Dollar

We remember the good ol' days. We hear people talking about them all the time. You know when things didn't cost so much. You could take the family out and have fun and it not totally break the bank. You remember those days, right? Now we look for great deals...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?

Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
PHILLIPS, TX
101.9 The Bull

Panhandle Student’s Braids Removed Without Notifying Parents

It's the season for back to school and kids getting back into the groove as well as teachers and administrators. A lot of the local school districts have made some big changes in their dress codes. Dumas students are not allowed to wear t-shirts and jeans or shorts with tears in them. And only a week ago, the small town of Panhandle had a kerfuffle over mullets. And now, the trouble with hair seems to have gotten louder.
PANHANDLE, TX
101.9 The Bull

Fun Events in Amarillo for Your Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is coming up and if you are staying in town looking for something to do on your holiday weekend. Here are some fun events in the area. Labor Day is a day to honor American workers. It became a federal holiday in 1894 and it is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas

Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
AMARILLO, TX
