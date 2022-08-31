Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
From Theft To Attempted Murder? Amarillo Man May Be Facing That.
As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, I anticipate we're going to hear about some bizarre things that happened over the holiday. But how could I let you go into a relaxing weekend with family and friends without a completely ridiculous story from the 806?. It all happened...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect
Following an exchange of gunfire with Rockwall police, a suspected kidnapper was fatally shot at a home on Thursday night, police said. The incident involved law enforcement officers from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Rockwall. The situation unfolded over the span of roughly an hour and a half. Just before 7...
Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters
Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
KHOU
Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
sungazette.news
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical
On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location
We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19 year old
A man was arrested Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?
Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin
DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
Sad News; Amarillo Zoo Mourning The Death Of Beloved Quill Smith
Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of writing about a new resident of the Amarillo Zoo. That resident was a porcupine that defied the odds, and stole the hearts of everyone he came in contact with. Today, Amarillo Zoo is mourning the death of the beloved Quill Smith. Quill...
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
advocatemag.com
History Friday: Why Lindbergh Drive had to be renamed Skillman
The country and our city has taken action in the past few years to change names on schools, like Lee and Stonewall in East Dallas or Lake Highlands feeder Bowie elementary, that bear the names of problematic figures. Back in the WWII era, the City of Dallas and its citizens moved pretty quickly to change Lindbergh Street to Skillman after aviator Charles Lindbergh gave people cause to believe he was a Nazi sympathizer.
