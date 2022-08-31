ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Boston 25 News WFXT

Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
LAKE WORTH, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Lubbock, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Fatally Shoot Kidnapping Suspect

Following an exchange of gunfire with Rockwall police, a suspected kidnapper was fatally shot at a home on Thursday night, police said. The incident involved law enforcement officers from Dallas, Fort Worth, and Rockwall. The situation unfolded over the span of roughly an hour and a half. Just before 7...
ROCKWALL, TX
101.9 The Bull

Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters

Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
AMARILLO, TX
KHOU

Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
DALLAS, TX
Shirley Williams
Charles Albright
sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Eagle 106.3

Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas

If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
GRAPEVINE, TX
101.9 The Bull

An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location

We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?

Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
PHILLIPS, TX
WFAA

Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin

DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

History Friday: Why Lindbergh Drive had to be renamed Skillman

The country and our city has taken action in the past few years to change names on schools, like Lee and Stonewall in East Dallas or Lake Highlands feeder Bowie elementary, that bear the names of problematic figures. Back in the WWII era, the City of Dallas and its citizens moved pretty quickly to change Lindbergh Street to Skillman after aviator Charles Lindbergh gave people cause to believe he was a Nazi sympathizer.
DALLAS, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

