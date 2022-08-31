Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
blockchain.news
Former Binance Labs Head Bill Qian Joins Cypher Capital as Chairman
Dubai-based cryptocurrency investment firm Cypher Capital has hired former Binance Labs head, Bill Qian, as its chairman, according to a report from The Information. Cypher Capital is a UAE-based venture capital firm that primarily focuses on investing in Token, blockchain and digital asset-related projects. Qian will oversee the management and...
Wave Financial Acquires Swiss-based Criptonite Asset Management
Wave Financial LLC (Wave), a US-based regulated digital asset investment management firm, announced on Thursday that it has acquired a minority stake in FINMA-regulated Swiss-based crypto investment manager Criptonite Asset Management. This is the first step of a planned full acquisition, expected to be completed by the end of 2022,...
More Than 11% of UAE Residents Have Set Foot in Crypto Space
As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) gears up to become a global crypto hub, approximately 11.4% of its residents have entered this sector, according to the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). Through the “Digital Lifestyle” 2022 report, the TDRA disclosed that this figure meant one in every ten...
