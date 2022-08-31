ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabian Ruiz joins PSG on 5-year deal from Napoli

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal from Napoli.

PSG did not reveal the financial terms of the deal, which was announced late Tuesday.

Ruiz scored 22 goals and had 15 assists in 166 games over four seasons with the Serie A club, winning the Italian Cup in 2020.

The 26-year-old Ruiz, who has made 15 appearances with Spain, is PSG’s fifth summer signing after midfielders Vitinha and Renato Sanches, striker Hugo Ekitike and defender Nordi Mukiele.

Another Spain midfielder, Carlos Soler, is expected to join the 10-time French champions before the transfer window for the major European leagues closes on Thursday.

Related
Ross Barkley joins Nice on a free transfer

NICE, France (AP) — Nice added Ross Barkley to its roster on a free transfer from Chelsea, presenting its 12th recruit of the summer to fans on Sunday night. The 28-year-old Barkley made 100 appearances for Chelsea and scored 12 goals following his switch from Everton in January 2018.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Belgium’s Vertonghen, Batshuayi transfer clubs ahead of WCup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium teammates Jan Vertonghen and Michy Batshuayi were on the move Friday leaving Champions League teams to join new clubs ahead of the World Cup. Vertonghen moved home to join Anderlecht and prepare to play in the Belgian league for the first time at age 35. Anderlecht said the veteran defender signed a two-year deal.
SOCCER
Remember the crisis? United beats Arsenal for 4th win in row

Remember that time, not so long ago, when there was a crisis at Manchester United? After four straight wins, it seems like a dim and distant memory. The latest sign that United is well on the road to recovery came on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Arsenal, whose 100% start to the season came to an end. There were still anti-Glazer chants inside and outside Old Trafford — it feels like those protests against the ownership are here to stay, whether the team wins or loses — but they are now accompanied by frequent and jubilant roars for goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
