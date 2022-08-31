Four-wheelers and hikers might breeze past this tributary of the Moose River — a short and wet hike away from the highway, in Sterling. But Ben Meyer, an environmental scientist for the Kenai Watershed Forum, had a suspicion: that there are salmon feeding and growing in the waters there. Last Saturday, he and two volunteers bushwhacked through the marsh to see if that was true.

STERLING, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO