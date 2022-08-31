Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 2, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Alaska Native community reacts to Mary Peltola’s special election win....
I ate at Arctic Roadrunner in Alaska, and I can see why its burgers are so popular among locals
This fast-casual joint sells what Anchorage locals have voted the city's best burger, so I tried four different entrées, as well as sides and shakes.
ktoo.org
Many Alaska Native people say new Representative Peltola brings long-sought representation
Alaska Twitter lit up after Democratic candidate Mary Peltola won the special general election to fill the remainder of Don Young’s term as Alaska’s U.S. House Representative. Democrats and progressives were excited about Peltola representing Alaskans, and some Alaska Native people were also happy about her win due to a different kind of representation.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ellie's Furcast: Alaska Rescue Kitties
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9....
californiaexaminer.net
How Much Is Former Lieutenant Governor Of Alaska Sarah Palin Net Worth?
Sarah Palin is an American politician, Author, and television pundit. The following statement concerns the anticipated Sarah Palin Net Worth in 2022. There has been a lot of talk about how much money Sarah Palin Net Worth is in 2022. More information about Sarah Palin’s money woes may be found here.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion-dollar Build Back Better Regional Challenge. One of 21 winners, the Alaska Mariculture Cluster — led by Southeast Conference — was recognized for the ways they take steps towards entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation, all in order to increase economic growth. The mariculture program was one of nearly 530 applicants to the Build Back Better Program.
alaskabeacon.com
Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day
Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person. Two others lacked enough poll workers to operate traditionally, but the division was informed with enough time to offer absentee in-person voting, said Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai.
kdll.org
A history of school counts at small peninsula schools
Funding for Alaska’s schools is always in flux. Questions of budget cuts and school consolidation are never off the table, even for the state’s biggest districts. But Alaska’s smallest, most rural schools are watching one very important number each fall: student enrollment. When schools in Alaska drop under 10 students, they lose their full funding from the state and could be closed by their districts.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska
DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house in Tennessee has been packed with people making calls as they help her try and find her husband of 38 years Steve Keel, who disappeared on August 27 when he was on a hunting trip outside of Deadhorse.
alaskasnewssource.com
Labor Day Weekend Is Here
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A break in the weather provided sunshine and blue sky for southcentral, at least for the first half of Friday. A heavy dose of rain is in the weekend outlook for the southeast portion of the state.
Alaska governor candidates defend records, lay out competing visions
The three leading candidates in the race for Alaska governor defended their records and laid out different visions for how to develop the state’s natural resources on Thursday at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association conference in Anchorage. The forum was the first to take place since Alaska’s Aug. 16 statewide primary election and is […] The post Alaska governor candidates defend records, lay out competing visions appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska State Troopers mark diversity milestone with first Black director
The Alaska State Troopers on Wednesday named the force’s first Black colonel, at a moment when the organization continues to confront challenges in both diversity and overall staffing. Maurice “Mo” Hughes will oversee approximately 350 sworn troopers statewide in his new role as colonel. It’s part of a leadership...
alaskasnewssource.com
Some see Alaska as key to America’s energy independence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer Alaskans felt the impact of world events on the energy market firsthand when soaring oil prices pushed up the cost of gasoline. Alaska Oil and Gas Association Association President Kara Moriarty called it a lesson in supply and demand. “We’ve seen that a disruption...
kdll.org
Stream by stream, volunteers map the Kenai Peninsula's anadromous waters
Four-wheelers and hikers might breeze past this tributary of the Moose River — a short and wet hike away from the highway, in Sterling. But Ben Meyer, an environmental scientist for the Kenai Watershed Forum, had a suspicion: that there are salmon feeding and growing in the waters there. Last Saturday, he and two volunteers bushwhacked through the marsh to see if that was true.
alaskasnewssource.com
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney’s expected departure marks...
thecentersquare.com
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska
(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
alaskasnewssource.com
Program helps Alaska Natives get their voices heard on Election Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Alaska Federation of Natives, 22% of Alaska’s voters are Alaska Natives. That gives the indigenous population of the state some clout when it comes to election time. Except, not all registered Native voters will vote. You can see this in Alaskan villages...
kinyradio.com
First forum for gubernatorial candidates held in Anchorage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Rep. Les Gara and former Gov. Bill Walker took part in the forum. (Screen capture courtesy ADN) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The first in a series of forums for the top candidates for Alaska governor was held Thursday in Anchorage. The forum, which was held at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy rain for Yakutat and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 6.8 inches of rain fell over the past 30 days in Anchorage. That is nearly double what Anchorage usually sees in the month of August. Now, September is here and it is normally the wettest month. We will be monitoring how the weather pattern develops here this month.
