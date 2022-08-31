ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination

Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey

One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Exciting Things Happening at the Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick, NJ

Cozy, upbeat tavern with a wraparound bar & TVs serving an ample menu of bar bites & burgers ~ Google Maps. Located at 247 Mantoloking Road in Brick Township, the Mantoloking Road Alehouse has been a great location for people to hit for a meal or a drink for many years. I recently saw a post on social media that indicated their outdoor dining is now open.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Society
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
Beach Radio

Is This Farm Store Drive-Thru Ever Opening in Beachwood, NJ

Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. Here's what surprised me, I went to their website and clicked on locations in New...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bob Hope
Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified

Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#U S Census#Old World#The U S Census#American Community Survey
Beach Radio

Northfield, NJ, Police Officer Dies in Off-duty Accident

Officials and citizens in the City of Northfield are mourning the sudden loss of one of their police officers. Wednesday morning, the Northfield Police Department announced the passing of Ofc. Johnathan Scull from what was described as a "sudden off-duty accident." Northfield Police Chief Paul Newman said Scull, "was a...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Beach Radio

Tai Mann, Albert D’Alessandro Power No. 10 Jackson Memorial Past Brick Memorial

JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- The 2021 season saw Jackson put forth an offense that was very un-Jackson-like, ranking 35th out of 42 Shore Conference teams in points per game. That statistic and the Jaguars' 3-6 record was a shock to the system and sparked an offseason that had the entire program focused on redemption. They vowed to be different, and on Thursday night in their 2022 season opener, they certainly were.
JACKSON, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy