This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination
Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey
One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
‘Butterfly Color Run’ will honor Freehold, NJ’s Stephanie Parze
The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation is holding its third annual Butterfly Color Run / Walk on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lake Topanemus Park in Freehold, NJ. Gates open at 10 a.m. but the run doesn’t start until 11:50 a.m. For those who choose to walk the course, the start time is 12 p.m.
Exciting Things Happening at the Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick, NJ
Cozy, upbeat tavern with a wraparound bar & TVs serving an ample menu of bar bites & burgers ~ Google Maps. Located at 247 Mantoloking Road in Brick Township, the Mantoloking Road Alehouse has been a great location for people to hit for a meal or a drink for many years. I recently saw a post on social media that indicated their outdoor dining is now open.
Fans of Wildwood NJ Tramcar Can Ride a Little Longer This Season
Plan on spending some time in Wildwood after Labor Day Weekend? Good news! The Tramcar will be running throughout the month of September. Love (or loathe, lol) the sound of "watch the Tramcar please?" The Wildwood Tramcar has decided to extend its season to help visitors get up and down the boardwalk.
Is This Farm Store Drive-Thru Ever Opening in Beachwood, NJ
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. Here's what surprised me, I went to their website and clicked on locations in New...
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
Ever Try Funnel Cake Fries? Get Them On The Boardwalk In Wildwood, NJ
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
Things That Atlantic & Cape May County locals Do After Labor Day
Jon Baker, a local artist, raised a very good point during the preparation phase of this assignment. We are reviewing here, things that locals will do after Labor Day, that they don’t do during the busy summer months. Jon told us that he used to hear from customers, “See...
Northfield, NJ police officer killed while working on his car
The Northfield police department is mourning the sudden death of a rookie patrolman. Johnathan Scull, a lifelong resident of Northfield, was working under his car when the jack gave way, Police Chief Paul Newman told New Jersey 101.5. Scull joined the department in 2020 and became a full-time officer this...
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle
SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon. The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was...
Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend
Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists. The...
UPDATE New Jersey Traffic Light Hack Will Give You Back 171 Days Of Your Life!
UPDATE: The average driver spends 58.6 hours a year waiting at red traffic lights. Over the average lifespan of 70 years, that is a total of 4,102 hours or 171 days. I have a traffic hack that will give you that time back. You’re welcome. If you did not...
Northfield, NJ, Police Officer Dies in Off-duty Accident
Officials and citizens in the City of Northfield are mourning the sudden loss of one of their police officers. Wednesday morning, the Northfield Police Department announced the passing of Ofc. Johnathan Scull from what was described as a "sudden off-duty accident." Northfield Police Chief Paul Newman said Scull, "was a...
Lacey, NJ man pleads guilty to heinously stealing from girlfriend suffering serious medical issues
The Lacey Township man who forged his then girlfriends signature to steal money from her bank accounts while she was suffering from medical issues, has now pleaded guilty to Theft. The details from this case and guilty plea from the Lacey resident were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Tai Mann, Albert D’Alessandro Power No. 10 Jackson Memorial Past Brick Memorial
JACKSON TOWNSHIP -- The 2021 season saw Jackson put forth an offense that was very un-Jackson-like, ranking 35th out of 42 Shore Conference teams in points per game. That statistic and the Jaguars' 3-6 record was a shock to the system and sparked an offseason that had the entire program focused on redemption. They vowed to be different, and on Thursday night in their 2022 season opener, they certainly were.
