CNBC’s Brian Kelly on How Ethereum’s Merge Upgrade Might Affect $ETH Price
On Friday (September 2), hedge fund manager and CNBC contributor Brian Kelly (aka “BK”) shared his thoughts on the price action in the crypto market, and especially how Ethereum’s Merge upgrade might affect the $ETH price. According to his bio on the CNBC website, Kelly is the...
HODLing: 62% of Bitcoin Addresses Haven’t Moved Sold $BTC for More Than a Year
Most Bitcoin ($BTC) investors have been holding onto their coins throughout the ongoing bear market, with data showing that 62% of addresses on the cryptocurrency’s network haven’t sold their coins for more than a year. Bitcoin is at the time of writing trading at $19,900 after falling more...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Ethereum ($ETH) Creator Explains Why ‘Price Drops Are Good’ for Crypto Space
In a recent interview with former Bloomberg Opinion columnist Noah Smith, Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum Foundation, explained one thing that is good about crypto bear markets. During this interview, regarding the crypto market crash that started in November 2021, Vitalik had this to say:. “Actually I was surprised that...
$ADA: Robinhood Adds Support for Cardano Ahead of Highly Anticipated Network Upgrade
Popular commission-free trading platform Robinhood, which allows users to buy a number of financial assets including equities, options contracts, and cryptocurrencies, has listed the popular smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA). The platform now supports a wide number of cryptocurrencies after first launching its offering back in 2018, with BTC and...
$ADA: IOG Says ‘Most Significant Cardano Upgrade to Date’ Is Coming on September 22
On Friday (September 2), Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, finally confirmed the date for the hotly-anticipated Vasil upgrade (or Vasil HFC). On 10 December 2021, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson explained that he was going to honour his Bulgarian friend...
$ADA Stake Pool Operator: Why Cardano Has a Better PoS Design Than Ethereum
On Friday (September 2), the operator of Bloom stake pool explained why despite “game theory flaws”, “Cardano’s proof of stake design is objectively better than Ethereum’s POS design.”. Here is how Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, described staking in Cardano in...
Cardano ($ADA) Could Start Outperforming $BTC Ahead of Major Smart Contract Network Upgrade: Analyst
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that Cardano ($ADA) could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) as traders start using the cryptocurrency to hedge against Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithm to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) one. According to the host of Coin Bureau, which shared...
