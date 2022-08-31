ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum ($ETH) Creator Explains Why ‘Price Drops Are Good’ for Crypto Space

In a recent interview with former Bloomberg Opinion columnist Noah Smith, Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum Foundation, explained one thing that is good about crypto bear markets. During this interview, regarding the crypto market crash that started in November 2021, Vitalik had this to say:. “Actually I was surprised that...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kernen
Person
Jim Cramer
Person
Gary Gensler
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: Robinhood Adds Support for Cardano Ahead of Highly Anticipated Network Upgrade

Popular commission-free trading platform Robinhood, which allows users to buy a number of financial assets including equities, options contracts, and cryptocurrencies, has listed the popular smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA). The platform now supports a wide number of cryptocurrencies after first launching its offering back in 2018, with BTC and...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA Stake Pool Operator: Why Cardano Has a Better PoS Design Than Ethereum

On Friday (September 2), the operator of Bloom stake pool explained why despite “game theory flaws”, “Cardano’s proof of stake design is objectively better than Ethereum’s POS design.”. Here is how Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, described staking in Cardano in...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Could Start Outperforming $BTC Ahead of Major Smart Contract Network Upgrade: Analyst

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that Cardano ($ADA) could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) as traders start using the cryptocurrency to hedge against Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithm to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) one. According to the host of Coin Bureau, which shared...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy