Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness
As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
US News and World Report
Israeli Attacks Squeeze Iranian Aerial Supplies to Syria, Sources Say
AMMAN (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military...
US News and World Report
Pope Dissolves Knights of Malta Leadership, Issues New Constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master. The change, which the pope issued in a decree, came after five...
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Warns of Broader Risks Posed by Ukraine Conflict
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, set to lead a new Italian government with two parties once close to Moscow, warned on Sunday of the risk posed to Western nations by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling it the "tip of the iceberg" in a struggle for influence. "If Ukraine falls...
US News and World Report
Russian Diaspora in Germany Holds Rare Rally Against Sanctions
COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Some 2,000 mostly Russian-speaking protesters marched in the western city of Cologne on Sunday to demand Germany stop supporting Ukraine and drop sanctions it imposed after Moscow invaded its neighbour earlier this year. The rally, organised by Russian-speaking diaspora groups in the city, was met by...
US News and World Report
White House: U.S. Calls on China to Immediately Cease Atrocities on Uyghurs and Other Minorities
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House called on China on Thursday to immediately cease "atrocities" against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities and urged Beijing to allow unfettered access to Xinjiang. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States welcomed a report from the United Nations' human rights chief...
US News and World Report
Palestinians Fire on Bus With Israeli Troops in West Bank, 6 Hurt
JORDAN VALLEY, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinians fired on an Israeli bus on a desert highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli military authorities and medics said, wounding five soldiers and the driver in an attack that suggested violence may be spiralling anew. The incident, in which authorities...
US News and World Report
Italy's EU Funding Plan Can Be Modified - Meloni
CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy should not take on more debt to respond to the energy crisis but it should be able to amend its European Union-backed recovery programme to ease pressures, Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday. Meloni's party is the largest in a centre-right alliance...
US News and World Report
Britain Reports Heavy Fighting in Southern Ukraine
(Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. On Sept. 1, Russia began its strategic military exercises in the east of the country, called the "Vostok" (East) exercises...
US News and World Report
Tens of Thousands Protest in Prague Against Czech Government, EU and NATO
PRAGUE (Reuters) - An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO. Organisers of the demonstration from a number of far-right and fringe political...
US News and World Report
Explainer-Why Russia Drives European and British Gas Prices
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia on Friday scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, saying it had discovered a fault during maintenance, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel for winter. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline which transports gas from Russia to Germany was...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Dispatches Its Biggest Grain Convoy of U.N. Deal So Far - Ministry
(Reuters) - Ukraine said it had dispatched its biggest convoy of grain vessels under a U.N.-brokered deal so far after 13 ships set sail from its ports on Sunday carrying 282,500 tonnes of agricultural products to foreign markets. The cargo bound for eight countries was loaded at the Black Sea...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says Two Chinese Fighters Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Two Chinese fighter jets crossed on Sunday the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
US News and World Report
Clashes Rock Outskirts of Libyan Capital
TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan armed factions fought in the western outskirts of Tripoli late on Friday and early Saturday as forces aligned with Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's government further consolidated their control over the capital. Fighting took place in Warshafala, a district west of Tripoli that has been the site of repeated...
US News and World Report
EU Condemns Jail, Hard Labour Sentence for Myanmar's Suu Kyi
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union condemned on Sunday the sentencing of Myanmar's deposed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to jail with hard labour, after she was found guilty of electoral fraud. A source familiar with the proceedings told Reuters on Friday that Suu Kyi had been found guilty...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Discusses Urgent Aid, Russia Sanctions With EU Chief
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had called on the EU to urgently allocate its next round of aid to Ukraine and pressed for a new wave of sanctions on Russia in a phone call with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. "Discussed the allocation...
US News and World Report
Hamas Authorities Execute Five Palestinians in Gaza
GAZA (Reuters) -Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said. The dawn executions, by hanging or firing squad, were the first in the Palestinian territories since 2017....
