ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crozetgazette.com

Parents Must Review New Middle School Advisory Curriculum in Person

After piloting a middle school anti-racism curriculum at Henley Middle School in the spring of 2021 that generated significant controversy among Henley families, including a lawsuit against school division officials, the Albemarle County school division is offering an overhauled Advisory curriculum set to begin this fall. Introduced during a school board work session on August 25, the set of lessons will be available for public review—though only in person at the County Office Building on weekdays—through September 22, when it will be voted on by the board.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

Community reacts to Harrisonburg's national college town ranking

Harrisonburg — coined as the Friendly City — was recently named one of the top 10 most livable college towns in the U.S. According to the story from Strategistico, the methodology behind this ranking considered factors such as cost of living, local arts and dining, walkability, unemployment and crime rates, overall atmosphere and more.
HARRISONBURG, VA
crozetgazette.com

Dynamic Duo to Lead Crozet Elementary School

Dr. Staci England and Trisha Moya have taken the helm at Crozet Elementary as the school welcomes more than 200 new students from Brownsville Elementary as part of a recent redistricting. As the construction of a new classroom wing and expanded cafeteria, movement space, and playground received their final touches over the summer at Crozet Elementary, new principal England and new vice principal Moya worked together to ensure a smooth transition for students and families. Luckily, they already knew they would get along famously.
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Education
WHSV

Harrisonburg P.D. gearing up for busy weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A busy weekend in Harrisonburg is coming up as not only is it Labor Day weekend, but also, Saturday marks JMU’s first home football game as an FBS team. Combine that with the first weeks of the college semester, and police will have their hands...
HARRISONBURG, VA
beckersasc.com

Gastro Health acquires Virginia practice

Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates on Sept. 1. The acquisition is the gastroenterology group's sixth partnership in Virginia since 2019, according to an Aug. 30 news release from Gastro Health. Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates is joining Gastro Health with six physicians and four advanced practice providers....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Nursing#Nursing School#Nursing Staff#K12#Harrisonburg High#Harrisonburg High School
WHSV

Art in the Park returns to Staunton for 55th year

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Augusta Art Center is bringing back Art in the Park for its 55th year. The festival has been held in the Queen City for decades, and officials said they are more than excited to bring it back. “We did have to cancel this event...
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC owing customers money

Does Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) owe you money?. As we do the first Friday of every month we check in with the Cooperative to see what is important for the month. Today we spoke with SVEC Event and Communication Manager Preston Knight in our latest news maker. News makers...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year

A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street SW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
UV Cavalier Daily

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal

University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Former pain doctor Mark Dean sentenced to prison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mark Dean, the former doctor convicted of sexually assaulting his patients, will serve 12 years and 10 months in prison. He was sentenced to 40 years total, with all but the 12 years 10 months suspended. Dean was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. He was convicted in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell

The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy