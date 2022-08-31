Read full article on original website
crozetgazette.com
Parents Must Review New Middle School Advisory Curriculum in Person
After piloting a middle school anti-racism curriculum at Henley Middle School in the spring of 2021 that generated significant controversy among Henley families, including a lawsuit against school division officials, the Albemarle County school division is offering an overhauled Advisory curriculum set to begin this fall. Introduced during a school board work session on August 25, the set of lessons will be available for public review—though only in person at the County Office Building on weekdays—through September 22, when it will be voted on by the board.
breezejmu.org
Community reacts to Harrisonburg's national college town ranking
Harrisonburg — coined as the Friendly City — was recently named one of the top 10 most livable college towns in the U.S. According to the story from Strategistico, the methodology behind this ranking considered factors such as cost of living, local arts and dining, walkability, unemployment and crime rates, overall atmosphere and more.
crozetgazette.com
Dynamic Duo to Lead Crozet Elementary School
Dr. Staci England and Trisha Moya have taken the helm at Crozet Elementary as the school welcomes more than 200 new students from Brownsville Elementary as part of a recent redistricting. As the construction of a new classroom wing and expanded cafeteria, movement space, and playground received their final touches over the summer at Crozet Elementary, new principal England and new vice principal Moya worked together to ensure a smooth transition for students and families. Luckily, they already knew they would get along famously.
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
cbs19news
Charlottesville High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville High School students were placed in a brief lockdown Thursday following a report of a student with a gun. Police say that this happened just after 2 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the school and found no weapons. Students were asked to stay in...
WHSV
Harrisonburg P.D. gearing up for busy weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A busy weekend in Harrisonburg is coming up as not only is it Labor Day weekend, but also, Saturday marks JMU’s first home football game as an FBS team. Combine that with the first weeks of the college semester, and police will have their hands...
beckersasc.com
Gastro Health acquires Virginia practice
Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates on Sept. 1. The acquisition is the gastroenterology group's sixth partnership in Virginia since 2019, according to an Aug. 30 news release from Gastro Health. Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates is joining Gastro Health with six physicians and four advanced practice providers....
WHSV
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.
cbs19news
UVA fans marched through downtown Charlottesville to spread their Cavalier colors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange is all the rage in support of UVA. Fans dressed in true "Cavalier colors" which flooded the town in orange and blue all day for what is known as "College Colors Day." "We all want to be there for it. We want to be...
WHSV
Art in the Park returns to Staunton for 55th year
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Augusta Art Center is bringing back Art in the Park for its 55th year. The festival has been held in the Queen City for decades, and officials said they are more than excited to bring it back. “We did have to cancel this event...
theriver953.com
News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC owing customers money
Does Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) owe you money?. As we do the first Friday of every month we check in with the Cooperative to see what is important for the month. Today we spoke with SVEC Event and Communication Manager Preston Knight in our latest news maker. News makers...
With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year
A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street SW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
UV Cavalier Daily
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia call for Ellis’ resignation or removal
University Democrats and the Democratic Party of Virginia released a joint statement denouncing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of College and Darden Alumnus Bert Ellis to the Board of Visitors Monday evening. The statement characterizes the appointment as insulting to students and organizations who have worked to make the University and Charlottesville more equitable.
cbs19news
Former pain doctor Mark Dean sentenced to prison
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mark Dean, the former doctor convicted of sexually assaulting his patients, will serve 12 years and 10 months in prison. He was sentenced to 40 years total, with all but the 12 years 10 months suspended. Dean was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. He was convicted in...
hburgcitizen.com
I-81 update: Del. Wilt says construction to widen the section that goes through Harrisonburg could start soon
Plans for the improvement and widening of Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg are moving along, and the public will begin to see roadwork soon to support infrastructure changes for the widening, said state Del. Tony Wilt. Wilt, who is vice-Chair of the I-81 Advisory Committee, told The Citizen that the Virginia...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights 9/2
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the high school football scores & highlights from Friday Night Fury on September 2nd. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
cbs19news
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA asking the community for help purchasing life-saving equipment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA clinic saves thousands of lives every year. Clinics use life-saving equipment to save lives. The SPCA's life-saving equipment needs replacement, and the SPCA is asking the public for financial assistance in order to replace the equipment. The total cost to replace...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell
The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
NBC 29 News
Mark Dean sentenced to nearly 13 years
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Pain Specialist charged in a series of sexual assaults by his former patients will serve nearly 13 years in prison. Doctor Mark Dean was arrested four years ago, but the matter has dragged on through delays. Sentencing Wednesday, August 31, comes from...
pagevalleynews.com
Sunflower Festival, Pickin’ at the Post, Evenings on Main, Music in the Park highlight weekend events
LURAY — The third annual Page Valley Sunflower Festival will highlight a Labor Day weekend full of live musical performances, a wide array of activities for the kids, and plenty of family fun all across Page County. Visitors are welcome to come clip sunflowers on Saturday from one of...
