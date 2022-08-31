ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams meets Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams is a fan of association football — or soccer as we tend to call it in the United States. Earlier this summer, a clip of the former Tennessee player putting together his ideal team of NBA players to try their hand at soccer made the rounds while the Charlotte native was in Europe.

It turns out Williams had a chance to meet pro footballer Antoine Griezmann, a forward for La Liga’s Atlético de Madrid playing on loan from FC Barcelona.

The Frenchman took some time to practice foot skills with Williams, who is not as bad as one might think at the fundamentals he dabbled in despite playing a sport that doesn’t engage the feet in even a vaguely similar way.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see the two do their thing.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

