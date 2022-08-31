Read full article on original website
thelaurelofasheville.com
Cry It Out at Attic Salt Theatre
Attic Salt Theatre presents Cry It Out, by acclaimed writer Molly Smith Metzler of Shameless and Orange Is the New Black. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from September 9–25 at Attic Salt Theatre Arts Space in Asheville. “Our first filter...
biltmorebeacon.com
Hendersonville's Apple Festival celebrates region's core
Nothing could be finer than to live in Carolina in September when fall festivals start to kick in, filling the air and taunting our senses with more mouth-watering, memory-triggering stimulants than a body can handle. Funnel cakes? Fried pies? Corn dogs? Kettle corn? Gyros?. Bring. It. On. (Oh, and the...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Lecture and Book Discussion Series: Writing Out of Pain
The Wilma Dykeman Legacy, in partnership with the West Asheville Public Library, presents its annual fall lecture and book discussion series running September through December. This year’s selections are four memoirs by Western North Carolina authors that address the theme Writing Out of Pain. Author talks will be held on the second Thursdays of each month, with book discussions following on the third Wednesdays. All events happen at 7 p.m. and will be held in the West Asheville Public Library meeting room, except for the December author talk, which will be presented via Zoom.
thelaurelofasheville.com
From the Editor: September 2022
September, more than any month, invites nostalgia. Is it the subtle shift to milder days, the memories of summers ending or school years beginning, the inevitability of winter, that make us reflective and reminiscent? Emily Dickinson recognized it in her poem that begins “September’s Baccalaureate/A combination is/Of Crickets – Crows – and Retrospects….” This month’s cover, Lucille In The Field by Brian Kuehn, evokes that backward glance perfectly.
hendersonville.com
Annual NC Apple Festival Returns This Labor Day Weekend
The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s premier family festival for more than 75 years. From September 2-5, 2022, you can enjoy 4 days of fun including one of the most best known Street...
Zip Trip – Apple Country String Band
Jamarcus is hanging out with The Apple Country String Band this morning at the NC Apple Festival in Hendersonville.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Asheville Area Arts Council to Host Forums with Local Political Candidates
As part of its Arts AVL Creative Sector Series, Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) will host a series of three Arts AVL Town Hall Candidate Forums this fall. The events will allow attendees to become familiar with the stance of local political candidates on pressing art issues, such as how to modify or improve the funding stream for local arts and culture, the role of arts and creativity in our public schools and how to support and invest in the local creative economy. “With no designated staff for arts and culture at the city or county, this important economic and community driver is often overlooked,” says Katie Cornell, executive director of AAAC. “Ensuring the wellbeing of the arts in the Asheville area is important for ensuring the well-being of our community.”
carolinaepicurean.com
Asheville’s first all-day Italian eatery, Gemelli, opens Sept 12th
From the Team behind Strada Italiano and Social Lounge,. Gemelli Restaurant opens September 12 in W. Asheville. The latest culinary venture from Chef Anthony Cerrato, Gemelli marks its grand opening to the public September 12, 2022, bringing an all-day Italian dining experience to West Asheville, at 70 Westgate Pkwy., next to EarthFare. In the European-inspired, newly renovated space, restaurant-goers can expect gourmet Italian food and scratch-made pastas and ravioli served in a cozy, inviting setting ideal for social gathering. Gemelli presents an Italian coffee shop vibe for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, and an evening wine bar dinner experience, with wine, cocktails on draft, and rotating local beers by the bottle. While guests can enjoy a sit-down, full-service menu all day, counter service with grab-and-go items and lounge seating areas can accommodate customers on the go. Gemelli will be offering catering as well.
FOX Carolina
Upstate radio station switches to Christmas music this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station is starting the Christmas celebration early this year. Magic 98.9 is switching to all-holiday music through Labor Day weekend. The change is just temporary, though. On Sep. 6, they will switch back to adult contemporary music until closer to the holiday...
wncw.org
Joe Penland: Lord Randall
Joe Penland was born and raised in the Appalachian hills of Madison County, North Carolina. From his birth, he has listened to and learned the stories and “love songs” these travelers brought with them across the ocean, then southwest to the narrow coves and high meadows that many consider the richest repository of Great Britain's folk songs in the world. He inherited the instruments of his grandfather who died long before his birth and was taught to play by his aunts. He learned the “love songs” from them and the great singers of Sodom Laurel. These singers include Lee, Berzilla, Doug and Cas Wallin and Berzilla’s sister and brother Dellie Norton and Lloyd Chandler. He has been sharing stories and singing ballads for over fifty years. https://www.joepenland.com.
Smoky Mountain News
Save on Mountain State Fair admission
The N.C. Mountain State Fair comes to Fletcher Sept. 9-18, featuring a variety of contests, activities and entertainment. An adorable otter water show, an alligator show and a thrilling high-wire act will join the fairgrounds entertainment lineup, along with a dozen new food and merchandise vendors. General admission is $12...
my40.tv
Get free admission to NC Mountain State Fair, help those in need during Ingles Day
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — As the start of the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair approaches, organizers remind visitors how they can earn free admission on Ingles Day. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, anyone who brings five cans of Laura Lynn brand foods will get free entry into the fair. Laura Lynn is the store brand at Ingles Markets.
my40.tv
Henderson County youth league fires back at critics of its raffle of rifle
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — The controversy over raffling assault rifles continues in the mountains. The latest fundraising effort involves the East Henderson Youth Football and Cheerleading League, a nonprofit organization for children 5-12 years old. The league is raffling an FN 15 Patrol Carbine M-LOK “I thought...
theonefeather.com
2022 Cherokee Indian Fair Schedule
2:30 p.m. – Judging of Floats. 7 p.m. – Opening Prayer by Scott Chekelelee (Outdoor Stage) 7:10 p.m. – Presentation of Colors (Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143), National Anthem by Ernestine Driver (Outdoor Stage) 7:35 p.m. – Welcome greetings by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed, Vice...
my40.tv
Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
my40.tv
Asheville tourism board approves millions for multifaceted river, greenway project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's tourism board has approved millions for a multifaceted project on the French Broad River in Woodfin. The money will be going toward something of the likes Western North Carolina has never seen. A literal wave is planned to be constructed across the French Broad River. Revenue comes from hotel room taxes on tourists who stay in Asheville.
Sylva Herald
FOR RENT IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments in a quiet community in Cullowhee off Little Savannah Drive
FOR RENT IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments in a quiet community in Cullowhee off Little Savannah Drive. Electricity, internet, water, and trash included in monthly rent. Cats only! Email western@millhouseproperties.com or call/text 828.506.8816 $1250/mo. $1250 deposit. 26-27e.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville NC You Must Try!
Are you on the hunt for fantastic food to top off a great trip to Hendersonville NC? Whether you have a tripped packed with exciting visits to beautiful beaches, picturesque waterfalls, and some awesome botanical gardens, we have a great list of the best restaurants in Hendersonville!. Just south of...
avlwatchdog.org
In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting
Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
The Auto Chanel
Forget Barn Finds, This Attic Find Gasoline Sign Sells For 1.5 Million
GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 1, 2022; Richmond Auctions sets a new world record for the most expensive antique advertising sign sold at auction, a 48" double sided porcelain Musgo Gasoline sign. The selling price of $1.5 million (including buyer's premium) shattered the previous record of $400,000. Auction Company Announces World Record...
