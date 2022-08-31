As part of its Arts AVL Creative Sector Series, Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) will host a series of three Arts AVL Town Hall Candidate Forums this fall. The events will allow attendees to become familiar with the stance of local political candidates on pressing art issues, such as how to modify or improve the funding stream for local arts and culture, the role of arts and creativity in our public schools and how to support and invest in the local creative economy. “With no designated staff for arts and culture at the city or county, this important economic and community driver is often overlooked,” says Katie Cornell, executive director of AAAC. “Ensuring the wellbeing of the arts in the Asheville area is important for ensuring the well-being of our community.”

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO