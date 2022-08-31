Read full article on original website
my40.tv
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville NC You Must Try!
Are you on the hunt for fantastic food to top off a great trip to Hendersonville NC? Whether you have a tripped packed with exciting visits to beautiful beaches, picturesque waterfalls, and some awesome botanical gardens, we have a great list of the best restaurants in Hendersonville!. Just south of...
wspa.com
Megan Is Live In Mill Spring At The Tryon International Equestrian Center
Megan is hanging out in Mill Spring at the Tryon International Equestrian Center where they are gearing up for the Earl Scruggs Music Festival happening this weekend.
my40.tv
Hendersonville creek likely soon to be named to honor community displaced by Urban Renewal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A currently unnamed creek in Hendersonville will soon likely be named in honor of a community that was displaced in the 1970s. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Hendersonville City Council will vote on whether to approve an application to the U.S. Geological Survey from local nonprofit RiverLink to officially name a creek "Brooklyn Creek."
thelaurelofasheville.com
From the Editor: September 2022
September, more than any month, invites nostalgia. Is it the subtle shift to milder days, the memories of summers ending or school years beginning, the inevitability of winter, that make us reflective and reminiscent? Emily Dickinson recognized it in her poem that begins “September’s Baccalaureate/A combination is/Of Crickets – Crows – and Retrospects….” This month’s cover, Lucille In The Field by Brian Kuehn, evokes that backward glance perfectly.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Cry It Out at Attic Salt Theatre
Attic Salt Theatre presents Cry It Out, by acclaimed writer Molly Smith Metzler of Shameless and Orange Is the New Black. Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from September 9–25 at Attic Salt Theatre Arts Space in Asheville. “Our first filter...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Asheville Area Arts Council to Host Forums with Local Political Candidates
As part of its Arts AVL Creative Sector Series, Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) will host a series of three Arts AVL Town Hall Candidate Forums this fall. The events will allow attendees to become familiar with the stance of local political candidates on pressing art issues, such as how to modify or improve the funding stream for local arts and culture, the role of arts and creativity in our public schools and how to support and invest in the local creative economy. “With no designated staff for arts and culture at the city or county, this important economic and community driver is often overlooked,” says Katie Cornell, executive director of AAAC. “Ensuring the wellbeing of the arts in the Asheville area is important for ensuring the well-being of our community.”
thejournalonline.com
Hot Air Affair bringing balloons back to Williamston
The Cancer Association of Anderson will hold their 2022 Hot Air Affair: Rising Above Cancer event in Williamston this weekend, Sept 2 – 5. This is the fifth year for the balloon event which offers a fun weekend of activities, raises awareness of cancer and honors cancer patients. Once...
carolinaepicurean.com
Asheville’s first all-day Italian eatery, Gemelli, opens Sept 12th
From the Team behind Strada Italiano and Social Lounge,. Gemelli Restaurant opens September 12 in W. Asheville. The latest culinary venture from Chef Anthony Cerrato, Gemelli marks its grand opening to the public September 12, 2022, bringing an all-day Italian dining experience to West Asheville, at 70 Westgate Pkwy., next to EarthFare. In the European-inspired, newly renovated space, restaurant-goers can expect gourmet Italian food and scratch-made pastas and ravioli served in a cozy, inviting setting ideal for social gathering. Gemelli presents an Italian coffee shop vibe for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, and an evening wine bar dinner experience, with wine, cocktails on draft, and rotating local beers by the bottle. While guests can enjoy a sit-down, full-service menu all day, counter service with grab-and-go items and lounge seating areas can accommodate customers on the go. Gemelli will be offering catering as well.
my40.tv
Get free admission to NC Mountain State Fair, help those in need during Ingles Day
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — As the start of the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair approaches, organizers remind visitors how they can earn free admission on Ingles Day. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, anyone who brings five cans of Laura Lynn brand foods will get free entry into the fair. Laura Lynn is the store brand at Ingles Markets.
my40.tv
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)
Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
avlwatchdog.org
In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting
Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
FOX Carolina
Upstate radio station switches to Christmas music this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station is starting the Christmas celebration early this year. Magic 98.9 is switching to all-holiday music through Labor Day weekend. The change is just temporary, though. On Sep. 6, they will switch back to adult contemporary music until closer to the holiday...
my40.tv
Nightly closures planned for Waynesville's Main Street
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Waynesville is getting a new look. An NCDOT paving project will close Main Street 7 p.m.-7 a.m. nightly, starting Sept. 6. The work is expected to last two or three weeks. During that time, people are asked to park their vehicles in the courthouse parking garage or on Wall and Montgomery streets.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
A foot in the doorway?
Save Hwy 9 group worried state has bigger plans for rural roadway. Community members opposed to the state’s plans to widen a 2.7-mile stretch of Hwy. 9 in Polk County say they have more questions than answers about the NCDOT’s reasons for pursuing the $12.2 million project. Over...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A 14-year-old girl is recovering at home after being shot in Asheville Thursday morning. Authorities say the girl was shot on Erskine Avenue, just south of downtown. Asheville City Schools in the area went on a precautionary lockdown in response. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Lecture and Book Discussion Series: Writing Out of Pain
The Wilma Dykeman Legacy, in partnership with the West Asheville Public Library, presents its annual fall lecture and book discussion series running September through December. This year’s selections are four memoirs by Western North Carolina authors that address the theme Writing Out of Pain. Author talks will be held on the second Thursdays of each month, with book discussions following on the third Wednesdays. All events happen at 7 p.m. and will be held in the West Asheville Public Library meeting room, except for the December author talk, which will be presented via Zoom.
theonefeather.com
2022 Cherokee Indian Fair Schedule
2:30 p.m. – Judging of Floats. 7 p.m. – Opening Prayer by Scott Chekelelee (Outdoor Stage) 7:10 p.m. – Presentation of Colors (Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143), National Anthem by Ernestine Driver (Outdoor Stage) 7:35 p.m. – Welcome greetings by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed, Vice...
wnctimes.com
Senior Dogs at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue Fetch Grant
Asheville -- August 31, 2022: Press Release Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as The Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants,. and dogs at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue are among the beneficiaries. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville is...
