Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
The Flying Hovercraft that makes 70 mph will blow your mind
We were waiting for flying cars but got a flying hovercraft instead. There have been aircraft that can land on water for many years. Meet Hammacher Schlemmer's "Flying Hovercraft," which can fly over both land and water. The company claims that the Flying Hovercraft, which has a futuristic design, has...
This New Two-Person eVTOL Flies at 100 MPH—and Fits in Your Driveway
Skyfly wants to make personal air travel as easy as driving a car. The London-based startup recently unveiled its first customer eVTOL, the Axe. The company is so confident in the two-seat aircraft that it is already taking pre-orders, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024. The eVTOL, which is technically called the Axe by Skyfly, has one of the more streamlined designs we’ve seen. It has two fixed wings, which reduces weight and complexity. The wings measure 16.4 feet across and have a five-foot-diameter propeller at each end. The minimalist cabin has two seats, positioned side by side, as opposed to...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 electric bikes that’ll get every automotive lover’s heart thumping
Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen or experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot! From an electric motorbike that doubles as a reliable exercise machine to a futuristic Tesla Cyberbike – these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
How Does a Dual-Clutch Transmission Work?
Andrew P. Collins (ZF, Adobe)Porsche's PDK is a prime example of this popular technology.
The E-bike Is a Monstrosity
I’d like to drive less, exercise more, commune with nature, and hate myself with a lesser intensity because I am driving less, exercising more, and communing with nature. One way to accomplish all of these goals, I decided earlier this year, was to procure an e-bike. (That’s a bicycle with a motor, if you didn’t know.) I could use it for commuting, for errands, for putting my human body to work, and for reducing my environmental impact. A cyclist I have never been, but perhaps an e-biker I could become.
techeblog.com
Japanese Researchers Develop Bizarre Flying Dragon Robot Drone That Can Grab Things
Japanese researchers have developed a bizarre flying. shape-shifting dragon robot drone composed of four gimbaled pairs and ducted fans, with each pair connected through a two-axis actuated joint, enabling it to grab things. This means that if there is a valve that needs to be shut in a tight space, dragon would be able to successfully complete the job.
Forget Green Hydrogen, Pink Hydrogen is Heating Up
After years of hype and broken promises, investors are hoping this time might really be different for hydrogen stocks. A sudden sense of climate urgency in boardrooms and government alike has spiked interest in emerging technologies that could help reach aggressive decarbonization goals. That includes hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced with renewable energy to create truly carbon-free fuel. This so-called green hydrogen could decarbonize industrial processes, and perhaps make marginal contributions to transportation and heating as well.
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
techeblog.com
Infrared Light Successfully Used to Wirelessly Transmit Power Up to 100-Feet
Researchers at Sejong University in South Korea have successfully used infrared light to wirelessly transmit power up to nearly 100-feet. During their tests, the system transferred 400 mW of light power over distances of up to 98-feet (30-meters), sufficient for charging sensors. With more development, its power output could be increased to levels necessary to charge mobile devices, including tablets and laptops.
MotorTrend Magazine
Classically Cool 1967 SS Camaro Built on a Real-World Budget
The current trend with first-gen Camaros is to stuff an LS under the hood, add cutting-edge suspension parts, graft in flush-mounted glass, and festoon it with a bunch of billet after slamming it to the ground on huge tires. Well, this isn't that story. This is the story of a 1967 SS Camaro that was put together on a working man's budget, one that was carefully restored and modded just enough to make it more fun the blast around town in.
RideApart
Harley Adds Limited-Edition Low Rider El Diablo To Icons Collection
Harley-Davidson launched its Icons Collection with the Electra Glide Revival in April, 2021. Drawing from the Motor Company’s rich heritage, each annual Icons entry transposes classic H-D designs and color schemes onto one of the brand’s modern models. Harley only produces each limited-run trim once and serializes each individual unit.
Eddie's Classic Collection Explored
This ridiculous gathering of American vintage automobiles is a jaw-dropping sight for nearly any enthusiast. We've seen some pretty massive collections over the years because of the dedication that some enthusiasts commit to gathering vintage models. From early automobiles to the best of modern performance vehicles, these various collections have shown off some truly impressive pieces. However, it's rare to see a mass of cars whose number has even two digits which is more than enough cars for even some of the most experienced collectors. That might seem like a lot of cars but it's quite literally pocket change when you compare it to this incredible sum of American performance and historic automobiles.
1956 Ford Thunderbird Craigslist Barn Find
Originally built to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, we don't often get a chance to talk about the Ford Thunderbird. A lot of that is because the vehicle is not currently in production but the main thing is how unique they are. This makes them very hard to find in good condition as many of the road going models had trouble surviving the life of a sports car further dwindling their numbers. So it seems only fitting that one of the nicest looking examples we've seen recently is making its first appearance outside of a barn for the first time in years.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ezra Dyer: Tesla's New Reality
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A few years ago, I made a $1000 reservation for a Tesla Model 3. I eventually canceled it, because I wanted the most basic, $35,000 iteration of the car and Tesla took so long getting around to making those that I gave up. But I like Tesla's products. The Model X is goofy futuristic, the Model 3 is great fun, and the Model S can still smoke exotics in a drag race. I've never driven the Model Y, because that one came out after Tesla launched its PR department into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, but I bet it's good too. So don't take this the wrong way, Tesla superfans, when I say that there could be trouble ahead for your favorite company.
techeblog.com
Researchers Create Sustainable Battery with Crab Shells That Remains 99.7% Efficient after 400-Hours
Researchers have been exploring alternatives to the standard lithium-ion battery since their production involves many not so eco-friendly chemicals, and so they turned to crab shells. These new batteries are made from a product derived from crustacean shells capable of storing energy. The shells of crabs, shrimps, lobsters and other crustaceans are made of cells that contain chitin.
insideevs.com
FREY Introduces Beast Electric Mountain Bike Packed With Upmarket Features
The world of high-performance electric mountain bikes just keeps getting better and better. As technology advances, what was once perceived as the bleeding edge of tech becomes more common, and as a result, a lot more affordable. While high-end eMTBs like the one we have here today are by no means cheap, they at least offer the very best in tech and performance to the casual, cash-loaded cyclist.
SpaceX ignites multiple engines on Starship Super Heavy booster for 1st time (video)
SpaceX lit up multiple engines on its Starship Super Heavy booster for the first time ever today (Aug. 31) as it continues to gear up for the debut orbital flight of the Starship program.
The Most Popular Cars From Every Decade
In the last 120-plus years, we have made an awful lot of cars. The vast majority of them have been rusted, recycled, and crushed to oblivion, but still many remain. Some are aging hulks lost under piles of detritus in country barns, while others sit gleaming under the lights of museums across the globe. However much we might like to preserve antique and classic cars, not all of them were popular in their day. Some of the most loved cars of the past were sales failures. Anyone sporting a classic Edsel can tell you about that.
Autoweek.com
1976 Oldsmobile Starfire Is Junkyard Treasure
General Motors developed the Chevrolet Vega as a modern, efficient subcompact, and it hit American streets for the 1971 model year. More than two million were sold, but the Vega was plagued by heavily publicized reliability and corrosion problems. Sales plunged after 1974. Its successor, the Chevrolet Monza, was based on the Vega chassis but looked much sleeker and had a sportier air about it. Buick, Pontiac, and Oldsmobile got their own versions of the Monza, and the Olds version is by far the hardest to find today. Here's a patriotic 1976 Oldsmobile Starfire in a self-service yard just outside of Denver.
