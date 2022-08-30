Read full article on original website
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
Universe Today
NASA Gives a Detailed Analysis of all the Landing Debris Perseverance Has Found on Mars
A recent blog by Dr. Justin Maki, Imaging Scientist and the Deputy Principal Investigator on the Perseverance rover Mastcam-Z camera, provides a detailed account about the debris the entry, descent, and landing (EDL) system left scattered around the Martian surface while delivering the Perseverance rover to Jezero Crater. This blog highlights how much hardware goes into sending our brave, robotic explorers to the Red Planet while discussing the importance of imaging such debris.
Universe Today
JWST Takes Its First Image of an Exoplanet
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct image of an exoplanet, a planet outside our Solar System. The exoplanet, HIP 65425 b is a gas giant that orbits an A-type star, has a mass of about nine times that of Jupiter and is about 355 light-years from Earth. While the planet has virtually no chance of being habitable, the data from these observations show just how powerful a tool JWST will be for studying exoplanets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try. The inaugural flight of the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — was delayed late in the countdown Monday. The Kennedy Space Center clocks started ticking again as managers expressed confidence in their plan and forecasters gave favorable weather odds. Atop the rocket is a crew capsule with three test dummies that will fly around the moon and back over the course of six weeks — NASA’s first such attempt since the Apollo program 50 years ago. NASA wants to wring out the spacecraft before strapping in astronauts on the next planned flight in two years. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said he’s more confident going into this second launch attempt, given everything engineers learned from the first try.
Jupiter's true colors pop in new images from NASA's Juno mission
A new image captured by NASA's Juno mission reveals features in Jupiter's turbulent atmosphere in the same colors a human observer would see.
Universe Today
Pulsars are Blasting out Cosmic Rays With a Million Billion Electronvolts
We are living in an exciting time, where next-generation instruments and improved methods are leading to discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, planetary science, and cosmology. As we look farther and in greater detail into the cosmos, some of the most enduring mysteries are finally being answered. Of particular interest are cosmic rays, the tiny particles consisting of protons, atomic nuclei, or stray electrons that have been accelerated to near the speed of light. These particles represent a major hazard for astronauts venturing beyond Earth’s protective magnetic field.
These Atlas V rocket Space Force launch photos and videos are simply epic
A powerful rocket flexed its muscle during a launch this month for the U.S. Space Force. Feel the powerful glow of a rocket launch aftermath in these incredible photos and videos. One of the top military rocket liftoffs from earlier this month got a huge footage boost from both the...
Rocket Lab fires up space-flown engine in reusability milestone
The used engine performed just as well as a new one, Rocket Lab said. Rocket Lab just took another step toward booster reusability. Rocket Lab fired up a Rutherford engine from one of its space-flown Electron boosters this week for the very first time. The test fire is a milestone in the company's efforts to create boosters that can go to space and back again repeatedly, as the first stages of SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 already do.
A powerful solar flare could be heading toward us in the next few days
A massive sunspot with the potential to send out powerful solar flares is pointed straight at Earth, Forbes has reported. Solar flares send out intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun. They are caused when areas of the Sun develop strong magnetic fields that temporarily halt the process of convection on the Sun. The temperature of the area drops as a result of this, and is visibly darker than the rest of the solar surface. It is, therefore, called a sunspot.
Artemis I launch for a journey around the moon rescheduled for Saturday
The uncrewed Artemis I mission will get another attempt at launching on a journey around the moon on Saturday.
Japan Unveils Top Gun 2 Themed F-15 Eagle
@monimoni1002The iconic colors of Pete Mitchell’s Top Gun jet have now been applied to a Japanese Air Self Defense Force F-15 Eagle.
Universe Today
Astronomers Find the Oldest Planetary Nebula
Planetary nebulae are short-lived “leftovers” of sun-like stars. Most of these “star ghosts” only last—at most—about 25,000 years. Usually, their clouds of debris disperse so broadly that they fade out fairly quickly. However, there’s one that has lasted at least 70,000 years. That makes it a “grande dame” of planetary nebulae.
