Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camper
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a Favor
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pm
napervillelocal.com
On September 20th in Woodridge: `Can You Afford to Retire?’
Depending on your situation, it’s a simple question that you may welcome with a sense of accomplishment or receive with more than a little concern. That provocative, but urgent, question is also the title of a presentation by retirement expert Dr. Jim Flanagan on Tuesday, September 20th at the Woodridge Public Library, 3 Plaza Drive. The session begins at 7 p.m.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
kanecountyconnects.com
RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'
The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
fox32chicago.com
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Lake Forest business receives bomb threat; police determine it to be fake
LAEK FOREST, ill. - A Lake Forest business was evacuated after it received a bomb threat Friday morning. At about 10 a.m., police received a call about an alleged bomb threat at a business in Lake Forest. Preliminary information suggested that the suspect lived in a residence next to Lake...
959theriver.com
Tonight’s High School Football Schedule for Week 2 Is Full of Huge Games!
There are some AWESOME games on the schedule tonight! One that sticks out is Batavia at Lincoln-Way East…a battle of two historically good programs that are very good once again! LWE is a consensus favorite to win the 8A state championship while Batavia is a top 3 team in 7A. That will be a battle!
positivelynaperville.com
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River
Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
Western Springs couple says new Tri-State Tollway wall will block crucial light from yard
A couple in Western Springs said a quarter century of work to make their home a slice of zen will be destroyed when the current Ogden Avenue exit wall is demolished and a new, taller wall built.
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Offers 'Staycation' Holiday Activities for All Ages
If Labor Day weekend plans call for a 'staycation', Kane County offers plenty of activities to keep families busy while enjoying the great outdoors. For shopping and bargain hunters the Midwest's largest flea market, the Kane County Flea Market is this weekend. Established 55 years ago, the flea market is open Saturday from Noon- 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and features more than 600 dealers. Visit the website for additional information.
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Mayor Irvin of Aurora to find growth following defeat
Whether Mayor Richard Irvin’s run for the statehouse put Aurora on the map, a question asked by some, seems irrelevant on the heels of his third-place finish in the Illinois GOP primary. Admittedly, it was a tough loss for Irvin, the city’s first African American mayor. And it’s fair to point out that Irvin isn’t the first gubernatorial candidate to come up short in meeting expectations.
Keith Pekau: ‘Inappropriate’ for Downers Grove Library to host Drag Queen Bingo event
Keith Pekau, Orland Park mayor and GOP candidate for Congress (IL-6), joins John Williams to explain why he doesn’t support a Drag Queen Bingo event taking place in October at the Downers Grove Public Library. John also takes your calls.
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
wgnradio.com
The reason behind the deadly overdose surge in McHenry County
Laura Crain, drug free program coordinator at McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a rise in fatal overdoses in McHenry County and how people can take action to prevent overdoses and related deaths. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
Des Plaines police seek drivers involved in hit-and-run that hurt family
CHICAGO (CBS) – Des Plaines police want to know if anyone in the public recognizes a black hatchback involved in the hit-and-run that hurt a woman and her children.Police said the hatchback hit a black BMW, which then slammed into a car carrying Virginia Konavalov, 32, and her daughter.Konavalov sustained a bad gash to her face and some scrapes. Her 4-month-old daughter flew several feet before hitting the asphalt.Both were treated at a hospital but are expected to be OK.The driver of both the BMW and the black hatchback sped away from the scene before police arrived.
DuPage County gets its first Narcan vending machine
A Narcan vending machine is up and running in DuPage County. The vending machine is part of DCHD’s efforts to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths by expanding access to Narcan nasal spray and providing easy access to the community.
