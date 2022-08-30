ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

napervillelocal.com

On September 20th in Woodridge: `Can You Afford to Retire?’

Depending on your situation, it’s a simple question that you may welcome with a sense of accomplishment or receive with more than a little concern. That provocative, but urgent, question is also the title of a presentation by retirement expert Dr. Jim Flanagan on Tuesday, September 20th at the Woodridge Public Library, 3 Plaza Drive. The session begins at 7 p.m.
WOODRIDGE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'

The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
AURORA, IL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
ORLANDO, FL
Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

The old swinging bridge over DuPage River

Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
NAPERVILLE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Offers 'Staycation' Holiday Activities for All Ages

If Labor Day weekend plans call for a 'staycation', Kane County offers plenty of activities to keep families busy while enjoying the great outdoors. For shopping and bargain hunters the Midwest's largest flea market, the Kane County Flea Market is this weekend. Established 55 years ago, the flea market is open Saturday from Noon- 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and features more than 600 dealers. Visit the website for additional information.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Q985

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Mayor Irvin of Aurora to find growth following defeat

Whether Mayor Richard Irvin’s run for the statehouse put Aurora on the map, a question asked by some, seems irrelevant on the heels of his third-place finish in the Illinois GOP primary. Admittedly, it was a tough loss for Irvin, the city’s first African American mayor. And it’s fair to point out that Irvin isn’t the first gubernatorial candidate to come up short in meeting expectations.
AURORA, IL
wgnradio.com

The reason behind the deadly overdose surge in McHenry County

Laura Crain, drug free program coordinator at McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a rise in fatal overdoses in McHenry County and how people can take action to prevent overdoses and related deaths. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
CBS Chicago

Des Plaines police seek drivers involved in hit-and-run that hurt family

CHICAGO (CBS) – Des Plaines police want to know if anyone in the public recognizes a black hatchback involved in the hit-and-run that hurt a woman and her children.Police said the hatchback hit a black BMW, which then slammed into a car carrying Virginia Konavalov, 32, and her daughter.Konavalov sustained a bad gash to her face and some scrapes. Her 4-month-old daughter flew several feet before hitting the asphalt.Both were treated at a hospital but are expected to be OK.The driver of both the BMW and the black hatchback sped away from the scene before police arrived.
DES PLAINES, IL

