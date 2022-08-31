Eggplant is the star of caponata, a stewed eggplant and tomato dish that hails from Sicily. Being such a classic dish, the internet is full of varieties and spins, but this recipe highlights how simple it can be to create a perfect caponata with a family recipe that comes straight from my grandma’s recipe book. It has a few minor adaptations and a lot more details (because if you know grandma recipes, you know they like to measure in spoonfuls and dashes); I did the test kitchen work to give you exact amounts.

