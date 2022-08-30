Read full article on original website
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (9/1): Attitude up front
Despite picking No. 31 in the claim process befitting the AFC champs, the Bengals attacked the bottom of their roster and emerged with three players drafted no later than 106 (Jags defensive tackle Jay Tufele in 2021) and as high as 55 (Texans guard Max Scharping in 2019) in three of the last four drafts. In 2020, Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi went No. 91, between the Bengals' prized linebackers, Logan Wilson at 65 and Akeem Davis-Gaither at 107.
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Are Re-Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Cincinnati Bengals are re-adding a quarterback to the roster this Friday morning. The AFC North franchise has announced it's re-signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. Allen, 29, was cut by the Bengals earlier this week. However, the expectation was always that Cincinnati would re-sign him and here we are. He will be Joe Burrow's backup this upcoming season.
Josh Rosen Back With The Browns: NFL World Reacts
On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns released quarterback Josh Rosen. Two days later, he rejoined the franchise. The Browns signed Rosen to their practice squad on Thursday. They also added defensive end Isaac Rochell to their practice squad. Rosen, the 10th overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, initially joined the...
WKRC
High school football player paralyzed on the field needs ride to game in his honor
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The family of a local football player, whose life was changed forever in an accident, is asking for some help giving him the recognition he deserves. "I was just basically whipped into the ambulance, and from there, we have been on this roller coaster of a ride." said his mother, Valerie Whittle.
High school football scores: Vote for the Week 3 Player of the Week
Friday Frenzy's Game of the Week is Badin at Withrow, but crews will be throughout the Tri-State tonight.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
CBS Sports
How to watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Last Season Records: Arkansas 9-4; Cincinnati 13-1 The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Arkansas ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, Cincinnati finished a flawless 13-0 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 27-6 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl.
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Bengals will start 2022 season with rookie fourth-rounder starting guard
The Cincinnati Bengals plan to begin their march back to the Super Bowl with a surprising move and will have a rookie fourth-round pick guarding part of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow’s blind side to start the season. There are a lot of hopes for the Bengals in 2022. The...
