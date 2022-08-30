ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade

After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Trayvon Millen will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders traded the former Clemson Tigers defensive back to Arizona earlier this week for a seventh-round pick in 2023, a decision that did not seem easy for Las Vegas, according […] The post Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Gordon signs with new NFL team

The NFL comeback of Josh Gordon continues as the embattled wide receiver has signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news. The 31-year-old wide receiver was reinstated by the NFL last year following his latest indefinite suspension for performance-enhancing drugs and...
Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday

It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
Fantasy Football Busts: Fade Leonard Fournette and James Conner

Vision is an excellent tool to have success in fantasy sports. By correctly reading injury news, a drafter can avoid a possible pitfall that many other opponents don't see. Additionally, understanding each player's role, opportunity, and direction will help build a rising team rather than one built on last year's stats.
Cincinnati Bengals Are Re-Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Cincinnati Bengals are re-adding a quarterback to the roster this Friday morning. The AFC North franchise has announced it's re-signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. Allen, 29, was cut by the Bengals earlier this week. However, the expectation was always that Cincinnati would re-sign him and here we are. He will be Joe Burrow's backup this upcoming season.
Brian Callahan praises Bengals’ improved offensive line

The Cincinnati Bengals watched Joe Burrow get sacked more times than any other quarterback in the NFL. It was a painful sight as the postseason was just as brutal as the regular season. In his second year coming off a season-ending injury, that was unacceptable, and everyone in the Queen...
Raiders 53 Man Roster Initial Reaction

The deadline to reduce rosters to 53 was 4pm eastern on Tuesday. The Raiders made several moves to get to 53. This will not be the final decision on the roster, some notable moves were made; They traded CB Trayvon Mullen to Arizona for a conditional late rd draft pick and combined with a mild surprise release of Darius Phillips, the new regime has completely reconstructed the corner back room and more moves should be expected soon. Here is what else caught my attention in my Raiders 53 man roster initial reaction.
Report: NFL Team Could Announce Move From Stadium Soon

For over 50 year the Chicago Bears have called the iconic Soldier Field their home. But it appears that their long stay in the Windy City could be coming to an abrupt end. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reported that the Bears appear determined to leave Soldier Field. Biggs said that it's a matter of if, not when, and that when could be as soon as the end of this season.
Urban Meyer rumored for potential Pac-12 opening

Arizona State has become something of a place where failed NFL coaches get a second chance to prove themselves. If the rumors are true, they might just add another one to the mix in the form of Urban Meyer. The Sun Devils come into the season with head coach Herm...
Offseason in review: Buffalo Bills

Following a 2020 campaign that saw them win 13 games before losing in the AFC Championship Game, the Bills were primed for a Super Bowl run in 2021. Unfortunately, the team couldn’t match that success; after winning 11 games during the regular season and destroying the Patriots in the Wild Card Round, they fell to the Chiefs during the Divisional Round.
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again

SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
Las Vegas Raiders Bilal Nichols talks Silver and Black D

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have extremely high expectations for their 2022 defense. One of the many reasons for that optimism is the addition of DT Bilal Nichols. Nichols had a great camp and discussed the state of the Silver and Black defense. You can watch the entire interview below,...
