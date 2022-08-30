Read full article on original website
Next-door mansions built for identical twins are on sale in Florida for $54 million
The side-by-side luxury homes near Fort Lauderdale are separated by a large private lake and span 11 acres of gated property.
Her 252-square-foot tiny home was her humble castle. Then the city forced her out.
Policymakers continue to enforce their vision of acceptable living, which favors single-family homes with private driveways on quiet streets.
A DIYer transformed a tiny, dark RV into a luxury dream home, and she just sold it for $55,000
Tessa Terry transformed the 300-square-foot RV into a luxury tiny home on wheels with opulent wallpapers, faux marble counters, and modern flourishes.
An interior designer transformed a minimal New York City bachelor pad into a stunning studio apartment for $2,000 — take a look
Clare Sullivan told Insider: "Some men just don't know how to reflect their interests and decor style in their apartment and living space."
Sears Ready-Made House Kits, 1908-1940: Many Still Stand in Michigan
Do you know anyone who lives in a Sears kit house? Or do YOU live in one?. Beginning in 1908, Michiganders – and the rest of the country – were given the opportunity to purchase their own house for a low, low price. The catch is – you had to build it yourself.
yankodesign.com
This rock and bamboo beach cabin gives us some serious glamping goals
Bio-architect Thilina Liyanage just revealed plans for the Bali Rock House – a rather elvish-looking conceptual beach house with pointed roofs that draw equal inspiration from Thai architecture styles as well as medieval imaginary ‘gnomish’ homes. The Bai Rock House features a multi-storeyed construction with an open living space on the lower floor, a terrace on the absolute top, and a rather quaint bedroom in between.
13 Things You Need When Moving From an Apartment to a House
Once you’ve successfully transitioned from an apartment to a house, you may find that all your belongings fit into one room. In most cases, moving to a house will bring more space and more rooms to furnish. There’s also home maintenance and yard work to consider. Alleviate stress...
domino
How to Maximize a Hilly San Francisco Backyard: A Winding Wood Staircase
Unlike many San Franciscans during lockdown in 2020, this couple, an artist and a therapist, couldn’t simply start checking off their work to-do lists from the dining room table. Longing to stretch beyond the four walls of their Victorian home, the duo called upon local landscaping firm OR.CA’s principal designer, Molly Sedlacek, to transform their steep and inaccessible backyard into a space that’s equally productive as it is relaxing—starting with finally building stairs safe enough for their young daughter to climb.
yankodesign.com
This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life
David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
Before and After: A $4,000 Luxe Laundry Room Redo Remembers Every Detail
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Laundry rooms technically only need two things: a washer and a dryer. But, after months of using them, it’ll become clear that they also greatly benefit from folding space, hanging space, and storage space.
