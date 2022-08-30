ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
yankodesign.com

This rock and bamboo beach cabin gives us some serious glamping goals

Bio-architect Thilina Liyanage just revealed plans for the Bali Rock House – a rather elvish-looking conceptual beach house with pointed roofs that draw equal inspiration from Thai architecture styles as well as medieval imaginary ‘gnomish’ homes. The Bai Rock House features a multi-storeyed construction with an open living space on the lower floor, a terrace on the absolute top, and a rather quaint bedroom in between.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

How to Maximize a Hilly San Francisco Backyard: A Winding Wood Staircase

Unlike many San Franciscans during lockdown in 2020, this couple, an artist and a therapist, couldn’t simply start checking off their work to-do lists from the dining room table. Longing to stretch beyond the four walls of their Victorian home, the duo called upon local landscaping firm OR.CA’s principal designer, Molly Sedlacek, to transform their steep and inaccessible backyard into a space that’s equally productive as it is relaxing—starting with finally building stairs safe enough for their young daughter to climb.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Investing#Plumbing#Business Industry#Linus Business
yankodesign.com

This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life

David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy