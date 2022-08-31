Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Nvidia the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war
Nvidia noted in an SEC filing that the U.S. government had imposed new export restrictions on two of its most advanced AI chips to China, including Hong Kong, its second-largest market after Taiwan making up 26% of its revenues in 2021. The ban could cost Nvidia as much as $400...
Polygon
Quantic Dream is the latest studio bought by China’s NetEase
Quantic Dream announced Wednesday in a blog post that the company had been acquired by NetEase. The Chinese internet company, which acquired Grasshopper Manufacture in 2021 and made a major investment in Destiny developer Bungie in 2018, previously acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream in 2019, following the release of Detroit: Become Human.
Digital Trends
The Pokémon Company sues 6 companies over copycat mobile game
The Pokémon Company is suing six Chinese mobile gaming companies for copyright infringement and unfair competition over Pocket Monster Reissue (Koudaiyaoguai Fuke in Chinese), a game it says bears a striking resemblance to the popular IP. According to a South China Morning Post report, The Pokémon Company, which is...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says Two Chinese Fighters Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Two Chinese fighter jets on Saturday crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said. It said it had detected a total of four Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan.
US News and World Report
Explainer-Why Russia Drives European and British Gas Prices
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia on Friday scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe, saying it had discovered a fault during maintenance, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel for winter. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline which transports gas from Russia to Germany was...
Polygon
UK regulator ‘concerned’ by Microsoft-Activision merger
The U.K.’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, has decided that Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard may harm competition in the video games market, and that it merits deeper investigation. Concluding its Phase 1 investigation, the CMA clearly outlined its concerns that the deal could...
US News and World Report
Germany's Gas Situation Is Tense and Could Worsen, Regulator Says
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline,...
Digital Trends
I pitched my ridiculous startup idea to a robot VC
Aqua Drone. HighTides. Oh Water Drone Company. H2 Air. Drone Like A Fish. Whatever I called it, it was going to be big. Huge. Well, probably. It was the pitch for my new startup, a company that promised to deliver one of the world’s most popular resources in the most high-tech way imaginable: an on-demand drone delivery service for bottled water. In my mind I was already picking out my Gulfstream private jet, bumping fists with Apple’s Tim Cook, and staging hostile takeovers of Twitter. I just needed to convince a panel of venture capitalists that I (and they) were onto a good thing.
Meta, Qualcomm sign pact on custom virtual reality chips
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) signed an agreement to have chip-maker Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) produce custom chipsets for its Quest virtual reality (VR) devices, the companies announced at a consumer electronics conference in Berlin on Friday.
CNET
Facebook Parent Meta Aims to Fuel VR Ambitions With Latest Acquisition
Facebook parent company Meta has acquired a Berlin startup to help achieve Meta's virtual reality ambitions. On Friday, Meta confirmed it purchased a company called Lofelt that's developing "next generation" haptic technology for virtual reality. Haptic technology helps create a sense of touch in virtual spaces by using vibrations and other forces in devices such as controllers.
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Falkon, which uses AI to drive sales and marketing decisions, raises $16M
The news: Falkon, a Seattle-based sales and marketing analytics startup, has raised $16 million. The tech: Falkon uses API connections to pull data from all major go-to-market data sources including Salesforce, Outreach and Google Analytics, among others. Co-founder and CEO Mona Akmal told GeekWire that it can also connect to customer data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Microsoft’s Azure. It then uses this data to create data-driven recommendations for sales and marketing teams using AI.
US News and World Report
No Stream: EU Gas Markets Brace for Price Surge After Latest Russia Gas Cut
LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February...
Jacob Rees-Mogg blocking major UK tourism campaign
Jacob Rees-Mogg is blocking a major government-backed tourism campaign – despite being a vocal advocate of “Global Britain”. The planned advertising blitz is aimed at bringing back tourists from key international markets including India, China, Australia, Japan and Canada to boost visitor numbers in the wake of the pandemic.
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Working With Qualcomm To Build “Customized” Chipsets for VR Headsets
Meta has plans to build the next generation of chipsets to power its future VR headsets. The news was announced by semiconductor corporation Qualcomm at IFA 2022, a trade show for consumer electronics and appliances. Meta already uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 in its Quest 2. Originally called the Oculus Quest...
oneAPI Tools Enhance Performance of TencentDB for MySQL
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- What’s New: Tencent has significantly enhanced the performance of its database hosting service, TencentDB for MySQL. Based on the open source relational database management system MySQL and built on Intel® Xeon® processors, TencentDB for MySQL increased its performance by using the advanced Intel® oneAPI DPC++/C++ Compiler and Intel® VTune™ Profiler (part of the Intel® oneAPI Base Toolkit). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005271/en/ Tencent, China’s leading public cloud service provider, achieves up to 85% performance boost on TencentDB for MySQL using Intel oneAPI Tools. (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Ransomware Group BlackCat Behind Italy's GSE Hacking, Researchers Say
STOCKHOLM/MILAN (Reuters) - Hacking group BlackCat was behind a recent attack on Italy's state-owned energy services firm GSE, stole a massive amount of data and threatened to publish if their demands were not met, according to security researchers and documents seen by Reuters. In a ransomware attack, hackers steal data...
Japan's Q2 GDP likely revised up on robust capex, outlook murky: Reuters poll
TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan's economy likely expanded more than initially estimated in April-June thanks to solid business spending, a Reuters poll showed, but growth prospects in the current quarter and beyond may not be strong.
TechCrunch
Venture capital appears to slow its web3 funding rush
Data from Crunchbase and PitchBook indicate that after totaling around $10 billion in some recent quarters, the total dollar value of web3 investments could more than halve — with some datasets implying an even sharper fall when we compare Q3 2022 with earlier quarters of the same year. The...
Qualcomm strikes deal to produce tech component for Meta's VR products
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Tech giant Qualcomm is joining forces with Facebook's parent company Meta to develop custom chipsets for the social media giant's virtual reality products, officials said Friday. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new partnership at the IFA technology show in Berlin.
