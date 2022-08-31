Prev. Close 19.86 Day's Range 19.86-20.39 Revenue 7.43B. Liberty Global plc is a United Kingdom-based international provider of broadband Internet, video, fixed-line telephony and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. The Company operates through the Ireland, Belgium, and Switzerland segments. The Company's operations comprise businesses that provide residential and business-to-business (B2B) communications services in Switzerland and Slovakia through certain wholly owned subsidiaries, such as UPC Holding, in Belgium through Telenet Group Holding N.V. (Telenet) and in Ireland through a wholly owned subsidiary, VM Ireland. In addition, it owns a 50:50 joint venture, the VMO2 JV with Telefonica SA (Telefnica), which provides residential and B2B communications services in the United Kingdom and a 50:50 joint venture the VodafoneZiggo JV with Vodafone Group plc (Vodafone), which provides residential and B2B communications services in the Netherlands.

