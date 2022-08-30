ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly Half of All Cancer Deaths May Be Linked to Preventable Risk Factors, Study Finds

While advances in scientific and medical research have identified many cancer-causing agents that should be avoided, new research indicates that preventable risk factors still account for nearly half of all cancer-related deaths. In findings published this month in the medical journal Lancet, researchers suggest that smoking, alcohol abuse and obesity...
Firefighters Urged to Limit Use of “Turnout Gear” Due to PFAS Cancer Risks

Amid increasing concerns about the risk of cancer from PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances), organizations that represent the interests of firefighters throughout the U.S.and abroad are urging members to minimize exposure to their protective gear, which often contain the toxic chemicals as a fire retardant. The International Association of Fire fighters (IAFF)...
