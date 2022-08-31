ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Watch now: Southeast Nebraska Labor Day weekend forecast

Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend in our latest forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Drought expands in Nebraska

Drought expanded across Nebraska last week as extremely dry conditions continued. Almost the entire state is now considered abnormally dry, with nearly 85% in some level of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That includes Lancaster County, where most of the county, including Lincoln, is now in a moderate drought.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms move into northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Severe weather arrived in northeast Nebraska early Wednesday evening, though all severe thunderstorm warnings have expired for the time being. Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties were all placed in severe thunderstorm warnings, with each of them canceled before the time they were initially scheduled to expire. More...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com

Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kmaland.com

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

'You'd think you're in Lincoln': From Arizona to Minnesota, Husker hangouts a home away from home

Over 1,200 miles from Memorial Stadium — and nearly 5,000 from Ireland — the red balloons flitted past palm trees into the azure Arizona sky. After blaring the Husker fight song, red-clad patrons filed into the parking lot of Moon Valley Grill in Phoenix after Nebraska took an early lead against Northwestern in Dublin last Saturday to reenact a tradition that — until this year — was a rite of fall in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska native attempts world record on the Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It started with a phone call to the City Hall of Bellevue. “We were having a meeting downstairs in the City Council Chambers, and I get a phone call from Lisa,” said Phil Davidson, Community Relations for City of Bellevue. “I said, Phil, you’re not...
BELLEVUE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy