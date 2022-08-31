Read full article on original website
Polygon Is Up 10% As MATIC Integration Increases Through Meta And Robinhood Listings
Polygon is up 10% this week as new brands announced their integration with the MATIC crypto. Meta and Robinhood’s support for Polygon has helped the crypto to jump 10% in terms of pricing. Ethereum layer 2 solution Polygon has jumped nearly 10% following its recent integration with leading platforms...
Solana-Based Phantom Wallet Introduces the “Burn NFTs” Mechanism To Help Users Remove Spam NFTs
The new burn NFT feature launched by Phantom will help users to permanently burn spam NFTs. The initiative has been launched to curb malicious activities on Phantom and bolster its security up a notch. Solana blockchain-based Phantom wallet is amping up its security features by launching a new mechanism called...
OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network
OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum Set To Undergo Major Upgrade On August 31
Arbitrum will deploy its Nitro upgrade on August 31. While the upgrade is live, the network will be facing a downtime of nearly 2-3 hours. On August 30, Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum tweeted that the network is all set to undergo a major upgrade on Wednesday, August 31. Dubbed...
Consensys To Launch Limited Edition Green NFTs To Celebrate The Upcoming Ethereum Merge
ConsenSys is launching a sustainable NFT Collection called Regenesis collection. The collection will be launched on the Ethereum mainnnet. Leading blockchain firm Consensys is all set to launch one-of-a-kind green NFTs in its bid to “celebrate” and “commemorate” the deployment of the upcoming Ethereum merge. Consensys...
Derivatives Protocol DyDX Blocks User Accounts Linked With Sanctioned Ethereum Mixer App Tornado Cash
DyDX has blocked user accounts linked with Tornado Cash. DyDX has joined a growing list of platforms who have been actively blocking user accounts of people who had earlier been in contact with sanctioned Tornado Cash app. In an updated blog post, derivatives protocol DyDX has confirmed that it has...
Crypto Rugpull Alert: SudoRare NFT Exchange Disappears After Stealing $800,000 Worth Of User Funds
SudoRare NFT exchange has abandoned its project and has stolen nearly $800,000 worth of user funds. The project went offline within six hours of launching after deleting all of its official social media accounts. An NFT exchange dubbed SudoRare has disappeared after scamming and draining users’ crypto funds worth $800,000....
Polkadot’s Moonbeam Onboards LayerZero For Cross-Chain Messaging: CoinDesk
Moonbeam revealed its integration of cross-chain messaging solution LayerZero on Monday. CEO Derek Yoo expects the move to power “a hub of activity”. LayerZero recently closed a $6 million Series round to help build out its messaging protocol across multiple blockchain networks. Yoo’s protocol also hopes to carve...
South Korea’s FSC Amps Up Crypto Policy Efforts, 13 Digital Asset Bills In Review
South Korea’s top financial regulator hopes to speed up crypto standardization. A special task force was officially commissioned on Thursday to oversee this process. 13 proposals on digital asset regulations await review by the task force, per reports. Authorities also plan to kick start efforts on a complete regulatory...
Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model
Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
Crypto Custody Platform BitGo Is Suing Galaxy Digital For Terminating The Merger Agreement
Galaxy Digital had earlier terminated its merger agreement with BitGo citing the platform’s inability to show audited financial statements of 2021. BitGo responded to the Galaxy’s decision to terminate the acquisition by stating that it’s suing Galaxy for its actions,followed by seeking $100 million in damages. The...
Uniswap DEX Community Establishes A Foundation To Promote Open Source Development
Uniswap DEX community members have voted to create a Uniswap Foundation to support open source development. The foundation intends to support the decentralized growth and sustainability of the Uniswap Protocol and its supporting ecosystem. Popular decentralized exchange Uniswap community members have voted for the creation of an independent foundation to...
CME Unveils Ether Futures Options Launch On September 12 Before Ethereum’s PoS Merge
Major derivatives marketplace CME Group announced an addition to its crypto offerings on Thursday. The firm plans to launch options on Ether futures around September 12. Users can already trade Bitcoin futures options and ETH futures via CME. The news comes as demand for Ether options trading activity hit an...
The Ethereum Foundation Clarifies 8 Misconceptions Ahead Of The Merge
The Ethereum Foundation released an update to debunk misinformation regarding the Merge. ETH’s switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake is scheduled to happen on or around September 15. Final tests and upgrades are in the works after a successful Merge on the Goerli public testnet. False statements have flooded the...
We Are Not Planning To Buy Huobi: FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The crypto entrepreneur SBF took to Twitter to share his opinion, addressing the growing notions about FTX acquiring Huobi in near future. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried further shared that he is not planning to buy Huobi. FTX CEO and crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried has finally issued a clarification via Twitter...
Hodlnaut Lays Off 80% Of Its Staff To Reduce The Firm’s Expenditure
Crypto lender platform Hodlnaut has laid off 80% of its staff. In a blog post published Friday, the firm added how the decision to lay off employees has been taken to reduce the firm’s expenditure. Troubled crypto lender platform Hodlnaut has laid off 80% of its staff to reduce...
South Korea Mulls 10-50% Crypto Tax On Token Airdrops
South Korean lawmakers could introduce a massive crypto tax law. Authorities are reportedly considering taxing free tokens bagged from crypto airdrops. The tax could be as high as 50%, Monday’s report revealed. South Korea’s government has intensified efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies following the aftermath of LUNA and TerraUSD’s crash....
$10 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock Unveils Bitcoin Spot Exposure Via Private Trust
BlackRock has announced a private trust for institutional clients. The trust will focus on providing direct exposure to Spot Bitcoin for the firm’s institutional customers. Investors based in the U.S. would be the first to tap this offering, per Thursday’s statement. The giant asset manager recently teamed up...
Huobi Founder Keen On Selling Majority Of His Stake At $3 Billion Value: Report
Crypto exchange Huobi’s founder Leon Li is reportedly in talks with financiers to sell his stake in the firm. Potential buyers include Justin Sun of Tron and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Per a recent Bloomberg report, Huobi founder Leon Li is currently in talks with a bunch of investors...
16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
