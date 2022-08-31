ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network

OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Linus Business#Web3#Polygon Opensea#Seaport#Evm
EWN

Polkadot’s Moonbeam Onboards LayerZero For Cross-Chain Messaging: CoinDesk

Moonbeam revealed its integration of cross-chain messaging solution LayerZero on Monday. CEO Derek Yoo expects the move to power “a hub of activity”. LayerZero recently closed a $6 million Series round to help build out its messaging protocol across multiple blockchain networks. Yoo’s protocol also hopes to carve...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
EWN

Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model

Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
BUSINESS
EWN

Uniswap DEX Community Establishes A Foundation To Promote Open Source Development

Uniswap DEX community members have voted to create a Uniswap Foundation to support open source development. The foundation intends to support the decentralized growth and sustainability of the Uniswap Protocol and its supporting ecosystem. Popular decentralized exchange Uniswap community members have voted for the creation of an independent foundation to...
ADVOCACY
EWN

The Ethereum Foundation Clarifies 8 Misconceptions Ahead Of The Merge

The Ethereum Foundation released an update to debunk misinformation regarding the Merge. ETH’s switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake is scheduled to happen on or around September 15. Final tests and upgrades are in the works after a successful Merge on the Goerli public testnet. False statements have flooded the...
TECHNOLOGY
EWN

We Are Not Planning To Buy Huobi: FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

The crypto entrepreneur SBF took to Twitter to share his opinion, addressing the growing notions about FTX acquiring Huobi in near future. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried further shared that he is not planning to buy Huobi. FTX CEO and crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried has finally issued a clarification via Twitter...
BUSINESS
EWN

South Korea Mulls 10-50% Crypto Tax On Token Airdrops

South Korean lawmakers could introduce a massive crypto tax law. Authorities are reportedly considering taxing free tokens bagged from crypto airdrops. The tax could be as high as 50%, Monday’s report revealed. South Korea’s government has intensified efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies following the aftermath of LUNA and TerraUSD’s crash....
ECONOMY
EWN

16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
MARKETS
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy