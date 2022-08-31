The Week Ahead: August 31, 2022

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!

Colusa County Democrats meeting

Today

The Colusa County Democrats will hold at the Masonic Lodge, 528 Seventh Street, Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Caregiver Support Group

Today

The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.

Colusa Certified Farmers Market

Thursday

The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.

Summer Cover Crop Field Day

Friday

The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Summer Cover Crop Field Day at a location off of River Road outside of Colusa, starting at 8 am. Join cooperative extension staff to tour summer cover crop species demonstration plots and discuss when to plant a summer cover crop, cover crop selection, water used for a productive stand, benefits of a summer cover, and opportunities to incorporate into your annual rotation. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdejxrak. For more information, call Sara Light at 530-645-2419 or email selight@ucanr.edu.