Elmont, NY

Elmont HS students, parents protest, demand answers after beloved principal placed on administrative leave

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A popular Elmont educator has been placed on administrative leave, and students and parents are demanding to know why.

Elmont Memorial High School students, former students and parents protested Wednesday to support Kevin Dougherty, the principal of the high school since 2015.

The protest took place outside the Sewanhaka district office in Floral Park.

The superintendent was at the protest, and said Dougherty is taking a sabbatical leave of absence and he could not legally say anything more about the situation.

Students say the principal is more than just the leader of the school. They say he's made a positive impact on students, and in the community outside the school.

There is also a change.org petition in support of Dougherty. It already has almost 1,000 signatures.

Another protest is planned for Thursday at 7 a.m. outside Elmont Memorial High School on the first day of school for students there.

Parents are demanding an emergency meeting be held with the school board to give them answers. They also tell News 12 they are not sure they will send their children to school if Dougherty is not there.

Robert Bavosa
3d ago

Protest????! For what reason? He didn’t get fired, didn’t mention any type of investigation,,,,, maybe it’s personal , nobodies business,,,,,,, after the last couple of years , these kids think protesting is the right thing to do ,,, over everything,,,,,

Mariella Martinez
3d ago

I understand the students concerns but a protest to demand why he left suppose it's a private matter. The school already said a sabbatical leave of absence. 🤷

