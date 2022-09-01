Sunny, warm into the weekend; next chance for rain is Sunday

WHAT'S NEW: Overnight, clear and cooler conditions with lows in the 50s to near 60s.

WHAT'S NEXT: Thursday through Saturday looks spectacular with sunny skies and no humidity. More humid on Sunday with a late-day shower possible.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the humidity will decrease over the next few days.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low of 60.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable. High of 81.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High of 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and still pleasant. High of 83.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and more humid with a scattered shower or storm possible. High of 87.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and more humid with a scattered shower or storm possible High of 79.