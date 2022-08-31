ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

A mom and daughter from Long Island are facing several charges after allegedly scamming credit card companies out of $850,000.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges.

Investigators say the mom, Karen Geist, made countless purchases with a credit cards from 2008 to last year and then disputed the charges to get the money back.

The DA says Geist then taught her daughter how to pull off the scam.

Through a search warrant, the NYPD went to Karan Geist's home and found more than 100 credit cards, along with items fraudulently purchased.

The mom and daughter have both pleaded not guilty.

myopiniononly
5d ago

some people make me so SICK. and these are just a couple of them see ya later bye you are going up the river. 😂

Angel De Jesus
5d ago

Garnish all their bank accounts, sell everything they own, and then throw them in jail... for life.

Mama4paws
5d ago

There is more stealing in this world than honest people. Let the ones who steal take from each other not the ones who work for their money. Mother is a real great mom, teaching her daughter to steal. Why not just send her straight to hell you will see her there soon.

