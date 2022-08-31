Investigators: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges

A mom and daughter from Long Island are facing several charges after allegedly scamming credit card companies out of $850,000.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges.

Investigators say the mom, Karen Geist, made countless purchases with a credit cards from 2008 to last year and then disputed the charges to get the money back.

The DA says Geist then taught her daughter how to pull off the scam.

Through a search warrant, the NYPD went to Karan Geist's home and found more than 100 credit cards, along with items fraudulently purchased.

The mom and daughter have both pleaded not guilty.