Missouri State

HK IN MY HOLSTER
4d ago

There are lots and lots of caves here in Missouri its well known, l know for a fact My family and l WILL be going to one in case of disaster !!!!!

Claude Laird
4d ago

Reposting, since I can't edit my previous post: The deep state again! I find it difficult to buy this claim. The idea that two or more underground military bases could have been constructed under our noses in every state without being sniffed out by the public or the media simply doesn't pass the smell test (pun intended).

The Good,Bad &Ugly
4d ago

Kept secret from the American people, paid for by the American People !!

Reply(9)
17
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX2Now

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

Living History in Mo. and Kans. battle reenactments

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — People are getting a glimpse into the past this weekend. Museum exhibits came to life at the Crawford County Historical Museum with the annual “Living History” event. Over the past two days, people were able to see what life was like back in the 1800s in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Marijuana measure faces tight deadline; St. Louis gets $25 million manufacturing grant

A court decision on whether Missouri's November ballot will include a measure to legalize marijuana is expected within two weeks, as a judge faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the measure from the ballot. Meanwhile, strikes hit both of Missouri's biggest cities this week as airline Lufthansa cut flights amid a pilot walkout and Taco Bell workers in Kansas City stopped working to call for higher wages. Plus, the Business Brief podcast is back a rundown of the Missouri business news you may have missed this week.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Who is the most searched-for musician in Missouri?

Share of search is the term for a marketing metric that measures the interest for a particular search term in relation to a specified set of search terms. According to My Telescope, the share of search can predict shifts in popularity of a brand or, in this case, an artist or band.
MISSOURI STATE
Center for Science in Public Interest

Targeting truth: gagging pharmacists in Missouri

There’s so much COVID-19 misinformation out there, it’s easy to become desensitized to it. But, a recently passed Missouri law (the Gag Rule) takes misinformation to a new height (low?) and may shock even the most cynical among us. The Gag Rule, which went into effect this week,...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer on Monday confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where she is now a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. The judge made her decision closed to the public.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
MISSOURI STATE
